Laura Sher Named Executive VP of MGM Scripted TV Operations

Co-general supervisor of Epix Laura Sher has been tapped to tackle the extra function of govt vp of MGM Scripted Tv Operations, the place she is going to work with MGM chief authorized officer Lesley Freeman, president of MGM scripted TV and Epix Michael Wright and president of TV operations Brian Edwards to develop the studio’s scripted collection enterprise.

“The demand for premium world tv content material has by no means been better, and with its huge library of IP and world class inventive group, MGM is uniquely positioned to achieve this quickly evolving market,” stated Sher. “I’m honored to as soon as once more companion with Michael and assist construct upon the studio’s sturdy scripted slate.”

Sher will proceed on in her present function as co-GM of Epix, overseeing the negotiation and execution of enterprise agreements associated to the premium cabler’s authentic programming in scripted and unscripted, along with acquisitions, movie output offers, enterprise and authorized affairs. MGM’s Michael Minden will stay exec VP of enterprise and authorized affairs for MGM’s scripted facet.

Sher has been with Epix since 2018, when she joined as exec VP of enterprise and authorized affairs in authentic programming. She was upped to co-GM of Epix in 2019. Previous to her time there, Sher was a companion at CDAS within the leisure observe; earlier than that, she headed TV enterprise affairs at CAA and served as senior VP of enterprise and authorized affairs in enterprise growth at AMC Networks.

“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Laura for the previous two and a half years at Epix, the place now we have benefited tremendously from her enterprise acumen, strategic pondering and robust relationships,” stated Wright. “Laura is a unprecedented chief, and I’m thrilled she is becoming a member of the MGM group to assist additional scale the studio’s already spectacular scripted tv enterprise.”