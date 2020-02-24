Laura Whitmore confirms Love Island will have a summer 2020 series

Laura Whitmore confirmed the information Love Island followers had been ready for – the ITV2 relationship present will return in summer.

It’s often on for eight weeks from June, however 2020 noticed the present lengthen to a winter series, too.

Throughout tonight’s (23rd February) closing, Whitmore introduced that functions at the moment are open for these hopeful to search out the one this summer.

Those that want to apply can accomplish that by ITV’s Be On TV web site, right here.

There had been doubts over whether or not the series would proceed, following the demise of Love Island’s unique host, Caroline Flack earlier in February.

Earlier than her passing, Love Island was deliberate to go forward as regular, with the summer series set to final six weeks.

Mixed with the six weeks of winter Love Island, followers will get 12 weeks of their favorite present.

It’s presently unknown whether or not or not Laura will proceed along with her internet hosting duties on the series, however followers definitely need her to.

One mentioned on Twitter: “Appreciation for @thewhitmore she has been superb hopefully we will be seeing her attractive face on our tvs in summer xx #LoveIsland #loveIslandfinal.”

One other added: “@thewhitmore is a tremendous host although. Hope she’s again for the summer series.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 later within the 12 months