‘Laurel Canyon’: TV Review – Variety

Often a high-profile movie or TV documentary arrives at simply the precise time to seem as if it have been created to handle the frustrations created by one other high-profile documentary, nonetheless coincidental the timing. That’s actually the case with Alison Ellwood’s “Laurel Canyon,” a feature-length doc in regards to the Los Angeles rock scene of the ‘60s and ‘70s that’s airing as a two-parter on Epix on Might 31 and June 7. It’s not precisely an “reply tune” to “Echo within the Canyon,” a much-debated 2018 theatrical launch that lined numerous the identical floor, but it surely does tackle just a few essential questions left hanging by its predecessor. Like: “The place the hell was Joni Mitchell?” She’s on this one — there are two photographs of her inside the first minute of the credit score sequence, to right away reassure us there might be girls of, and in, the canyon this time round.

The largest drawback with the earlier doc — apart from the way it betrayed, reasonably than transcended, its origins as a glorified EPK for a Jakob Dylan duets undertaking — was that it arbitrarily set a cutoff date for the top of the film, with the Byrds and Buffalo Springfield breaking apart within the late ‘60s, as if that basically marked the top of an period. It was like seeing a promising pilot for a sequence that by no means bought green-lit, leaving out not simply Mitchell however Jackson Browne, the Eagles and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Younger as Joni-come-latelies. Ellwood’s “Laurel Canyon” fortunately extends the timeline into the mid-‘70s. That affords us milestones just like the arrivals of Browne and Mitchell within the woodsy ‘hood as baby-faced wizard-cherubs, the Mitchell/Graham Nash live-in romance that produced the tune “Our Home,” nation music supplanting folks because the dominant further ingredient within the rock stew. It additionally permits for the advents of David Geffen, arena-rock and cocaine, any one among which the canyon’s informal vibe won’t have survived.

Ellwood, the director of “Historical past of the Eagles,” a film that was weirdly favored by Eagles followers, detractors and even the precise Eagles (and who additionally helmed Showtime’s terrific upcoming Go-Go’s documentary), does her finest to often darken the door of this bungalow heaven. Lengthy shadows are solid from a world past the canyon (Kent State, Altamont) and, within the horrifying case of the Manson murders, inside it. However let’s face it: this undertaking exists as an excuse to bask in extremely warranted nostalgia for a golden age, enveloped in a slightly-above-the-smog-level golden haze. “Laurel Canyon” is a virtually four-hour train in bliss, throwing us again to a fleeting time when musical heat and formal excellence went hand in hand and made the entire world wish to go “California Dreamin’.” With apologies to Joni Mitchell, this, not Woodstock, is the backyard you’ll be left eager to get again to.

One of many questions nobody requested after seeing “Echo within the Canyon” was: “The place the hell is Alice Cooper?” However he’s on this, too, not in his later guise as a shock-rocker, however as a child arriving recent outta Phoenix within the late ‘60s as a protégé of (and subsequent door neighbor to) the canyon’s log-cabin-dwelling freak outlier, Frank Zappa. Many of the names are extra anticipated ones: Love, the Doorways, the Flying Burrito Brothers. However that Zappa and particularly Cooper come up for point out is an efficient instance of Ellwood not conserving her focus too slim in the hunt for a standard theme.

Commingling was the order of the day, with an nearly comical dysfunction to the roommate assignments — fatefully, as when Stephen Stills was nixed for a job in “The Monkees” due to his imperfect smile, so he despatched his housemate Peter Tork as a substitute, with mutually glad outcomes for each the counterculture and moptop American TV. At instances, it appears like the entire scene was a precursor to Fleetwood Mac’s eventual romantic issues, writ even bigger when it got here to the Mamas and the Papas’ cross-entanglements, or half of CSNY being extra in love with Mitchell than she was with them. After a humorous bit through which Steve Martin admits he wasn’t sexually aggressive sufficient in relationship Linda Ronstadt (for whom he used to frequently open on the Troubadour), she talks about how she and the boyfriend she ultimately settled in with, JD Souther, would “undergo some horrible row, and he’d write a tune about it and I’d sing it. It was nice.” It certain was.

In dramatizing all this, Ellwood takes a daring leap by conserving nearly all her interview topics off-screen and restricted to audio-only reminiscings, besides for 2. Legendary photographer Henry Diltz is the primary particular person we see in modern footage, and he’s nearly the final, too, ultimately joined by one other shutterbug, Nurit Wilde. Taking a look at these two taking a look at contact sheets allows them to be unofficial narrators, though Ellwood doesn’t overdo that as a a gambit. It’s somewhat irritating, at first, to progressively determine that we’re by no means going to see the 21st century faces of, amongst others, Browne, Crosby, Stills, Chris Hillman, Richie Furay, Robbie Krieger, Michelle Phillips or Love’s Johnny Echols. (There’s a lot attention-grabbing chat from that latter guitarist, we may nearly subtitle this “Echols within the Canyon.”) However the knowledge of that alternative shortly turns into obvious. Ellwood does use a good quantity of audio from deceased topics like Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Cass Ellliot, Arthur Lee and Bryan MacLean, so placing everybody in voiceover, as a substitute of simply the useless, places everybody again on the identical mortal coil, for cinematic functions. It additionally retains us from getting too caught up in something so spell-breaking because the inevitable comparability of smooth-cheeked faces to craggy ones. (That’d be as disruptive to the vibe as if Quentin Tarantino had subjected Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt to a 50-years-later flash ahead in his film in regards to the period.) And, whereas this most likely wasn’t a quid professional quo, having Diltz and Wilde as the one two trendy faces on display does afford an entree into an astonishing array of nonetheless photographs that’ve not often or by no means been seen earlier than.

Exulting over how phenomenal these tons of of images are will not be one of the best ways of doing a gross sales job on “Laurel Canyon,” so you might have to take our phrase, going into it, that the continuing succession of them does add as much as an actual movement image. However there’s an surprising wealth of classic clips, too, from house films to the sight of Neil Younger yakking it up with Dick Clark on the Springfield’s “American Bandstand” debut. (Younger is without doubt one of the few residing mainstays of the scene who apparently didn’t sit for an interview with Ellwood. That’s not stunning for mercurial Neil: His participation within the earlier “Echo of the Canyon” amounted to permitting himself to be shot taking part in guitar within the studio by a glass partition for the top credit.) The one newly shot footage consists principally of drone photographs of the canyon, or fast footage of sports activities vehicles racing by the curvy streets that would nearly be second-unit stuff from “As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Geographically, there’s much less “there there” as a spot than Gertrude Stein imagined in her wildest desires of a featureless Oakland, so pity the poor music fan who grew up within the Midwest dreaming in regards to the mythos of Laurel Canyon, then got here to city as a vacationer, discovering that the only real landmark or photo-op was the unassuming Canyon Nation Retailer. That presents some challenges for Ellwood in attempting to current a really feel for “Laurel Canyon” that quantities to greater than a sequence of TV clips or stills of Mama Cass’s all-star yard events. But she does achieve establishing it as a bodily locale through which all of the “arteries and capillaries” that lead off of the canyon’s one important thoroughfare metaphorically stand in for musical stems and branches — besides the music by no means took us right into a useless finish.

However possibly nothing speaks extra to Laurel Canyon’s standing as an idyll than the sequence of photographs Diltz took when he first met Joni Mitchell, when she stood leaning and chatting outdoors her window earlier than he ever entered the home. It conjures up the parable, or actuality, of a woodsy small city through which masterpieces are being conjured up at any cease alongside the best way in a rural dell. You very a lot get a way of what was misplaced when, as Michelle Phillips factors out, she and her husband led L.A. rock stars’ migration west to ritzier canyons. “Bel Air Dreamin’” simply didn’t have a hoop to it, and it wouldn’t be lengthy earlier than the edgier sounds popping out of New York within the mid-’70s provided some course correction to what had been bucolic turning to bloat.

David Crosby — who the film spends nearly no time portray as a jerk, possibly since that was already lined so properly in “Echo” and his personal documentary — is the one who will get to make the ultimate gross sales pitch: “There are intervals in historical past when there are peaks and no one actually is aware of why. Paris within the ‘30s. The renaissance in Italy. Los Angeles round ‘65 to ‘75.” Perhaps he’s truly underselling it, although. The remainder of the world will at all times have Paris, however amongst these of us who by no means stopped shopping for into the California rock dream, who wouldn’t commerce an entire Renaissance for only one CSN “do-do-do-do-do, do, do, do-do-do-do” harmonic convergence of a coda? How “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes” it was.

“Laurel Canyon” premieres on Epix in two components Might 31 and June 7, at 9 p.m. ET/6 PT.