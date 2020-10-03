Lauren Corrao Exits as Head of Original Programming at Freeform

Freeform’s government vice chairman of authentic programming and improvement Lauren Corrao is exiting the cable community after a 12 months and a half.

Corrao had taken over the place from Karey Burke, who in late 2018 left Freeform to turn into head of ABC Leisure. The transfer comes 4 months after Tara Duncan stepped into the presidency at Freeform within the wake of the April departure of Tom Ascheim, who had introduced Corrao on board.

Corrao oversaw all scripted and unscripted improvement, present originals, as properly as casting and expertise improvement at the younger grownup cabler. Previous to her time at Freeform, Corrao served as co-president of indie studio Tornante TV, and earlier than that spent eight years at Comedy Central, in the end changing into president of authentic programming and improvement and overseeing “The Day by day Present with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report,” amongst different collection.

No substitute has been named. The Hollywood Reporter first reported information of Corrao’s departure.