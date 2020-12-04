Lauren Daigle to Perform in BYUtv’s Holiday Special (TV News Roundup)

In right this moment’s TV information roundup, Selection obtained an unique clip of Lauren Daigle performing in BYUtv’s vacation particular “Christmas Below the Stars,” and CBS introduced a premiere date for “The Equalizer.”

DATES

Netflix will launch its upcoming drama sequence “Firefly Lane” Feb. 3. The ten-episode hour-long present follows the unlikely duo of the daring Tully and shy Kate who’re bonded by a tragedy at age 14. The present, based mostly on the novel of the identical identify by New York Instances bestseller Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer, the sequence follows the ladies as they expertise 30 years of ups and downs, a few of which threaten their friendship. Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke star because the grownup variations of Tully and Kate, respectively. Watch a teaser under.

CBS’ new drama “The Equalizer,” starring Queen Latifah, will air following CBS Sports activities’ broadcast of “Tremendous Bowl LV” on Feb. 7. “The Equalizer” is a reimagining of the basic movie franchise, this time with Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, a mysterious girl who makes use of her intensive abilities to assist these with nowhere else to flip. The solid additionally consists of Chris Noth as William Bishop, Lorraine Toussaint as Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette, Tory Kittles as Det. Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody Bayani and Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah. See a primary look of Queen Latifah in the brand new drama under.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled the trailer for the fourth and closing a part of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which is about to premiere Dec. 31. The ultimate installment of the coming-of-age drama sequence sees Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and her crew gearing up for his or her most difficult foe but, the Eldritch Terrors. Because the battle rages on, Sabrina’s ex Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) makes an attempt to earn his manner again into her good graces. Watch the trailer under.

Starz debuted the Season 3 trailer for its authentic sequence “American Gods,” which can premiere Jan. 10. The fantasy drama sequence chronicles the brewing battle between the Outdated Gods of mythology and the New Gods of know-how. Season 3 picks up as Shadow (Ricky Whittle) pushes again in opposition to his future because the son of a god, forging his personal path with the assistance of the African Orisha deities. Watch the trailer under.

GREENLIGHTS

Imdb TV ordered the unique true crime docuseries “Second of Reality” from Amazon Studios, to premiere in early 2021, and introduced an untitled sequence in improvement with Dream Hampton. “Second of Reality,” a five-part sequence, chronicles the untold story behind the homicide of Michael Jordan’s father James Jordan in a small North Carolina city. In the meantime, Hampton’s upcoming challenge will delve into American popular culture’s favourite phenomenon, crime procedural dramas.

PROGRAMMING

Cartoon Community launched an anti-racism PSA, titled “Inform the Entire Story,” geared toward offering households and kids productive methods to bypass frequent narratives about racism. Developed by “Steven Universe” creator Rebecca Sugar; medical psychologist Dr. Kira Banks, and Ian Jones-Quartey, the creator of “OK Okay.O.! Let’s Be Heroes,” the PSA options “Steven Universe’s” Pearl (Deedee Magno Corridor) exploring how Black creators are sometimes ignored of historical past and difficult viewers to ask themselves who’s controlling the narrative. “Inform the Entire Story” is the second installment from the community’s sequence of PSAs, every of which encompasses a totally different “Steven Universe” character selling anti-racism.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WNET introduced former managing director of Harlem Stage James King as the brand new inventive director of All Arts, an arts and tradition hub based mostly in New York. Getting into the expanded model of the position, King will succeed the primary inventive director Jörn Weisbrodt, whose time period ends this month. King will report to co-executives in cost Neal Shapiro and Diane Masciale, being answerable for content material improvement, fundraising, oversight of the artist in residence program and the All Arts editorial advisory board, the place he beforehand served as an inaugural member.

PARTNERSHIPS

The American Cornhole League and CBS Sports activities agreed to a multi-year partnership to televise the ACL Professional Shootout, starting in summer season 2021. The ten-round ACL Professional Shootout Collection is a brand new competitors that options eight high-intensity singles and doubles qualifying occasions throughout the US. Every of the eight summer season occasions will function a Professional Males’s Singles, Professional Girls’s Singles and Professional Doubles occasion with the winners qualifying for the Shootout Championship in September.

SPECIALS

Two-time Grammy-winning up to date Christian artist Lauren Daigle is that this yr’s artist for the BYUtv vacation particular “Christmas Below the Stars” and Selection has obtained an unique bonus clip of the music “O Come All Ye Trustworthy” not included in the particular. The annual vacation particular, which can premiere Dec. 6, options a mixture of large efficiency numbers and intimate musical moments. Watch the unique clip under.

AWARDS

Nationwide Academy of Tv Arts and Sciences introduced winners in the person achievement in animation class for this yr’s Daytime Emmy Awards: visible improvement artist Olivia Ceballow for Netflix’s “Trolls: The Beat Goes On!,” character animator Savelen Forrest for Amazon Prime Video’s “Tumble Leaf,” storyboard artist Wei Li and artwork director Sylvia Liu for Netflix’s “Carmen Sandiego,” background designer Steve Lowtwait for Disney Channel’s “Massive Metropolis Greens” and character animator Chris O’Hara for Netflix’s “Ask the StoryBots.” Although the class had traditionally been judged by an in-person panel, it assumed a digital format following an preliminary postponement in March and the class obtained a document variety of submissions.

PODCASTS

Tracker Ventures Corp introduced that public well being know-how firm Contakt World will unveil a flagship podcast with iHeartRadio centered on contact tracing, group well being and the coronavirus on Dec. 8. The content material manufacturing and multi-platform advertising partnership will entail co-producing an authentic podcast hosted by Contakt World founder and CEO Justin Beck with co-hosts Deepti Pahwa and Catherine Delcin. As per the partnership, iHeartMedia will present pre- and post-production providers, in addition to distribution sources and promotion, for the primary season of the 10-episode podcast.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Zendaya, Diego Luna and Paris Jackson will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell,” whereas Jason Bateman and Carrie Underwood can be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Safety Company Christopher Krebs and Aubrey Plaza are tonight’s company on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert.”