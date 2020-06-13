Lauren Graham And Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Cast Respond To Season 2 Renewal News

Depart a Remark
It is that point of 12 months once more when community execs determine what reveals shall be renewed and what’s getting the axe. For over a month, followers of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist have been questioning when, and if, NBC would renew the musical dramedy. After being on the bubble for some time, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist was lastly renewed for Season 2 and the sequence’ stars have reacted to the information.
Crammed with unbelievable musical numbers, emotional beats, and a capability to steadiness coronary heart with humor, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist garnered plenty of passionate followers over the course of its first season. Now that it has been renewed for an additional season, Gilmore Women vet Lauren Graham shared her pleasure for the information on Twitter. Try her submit under:
Lauren Graham and I are on the identical web page, as I “love these folks a lot,” too! On the finish of Season 1, Lauren Graham’s Joan was promoted to move of SPRQ Level, the tech firm the place the titular character works. How which may affect Joan and Zoey’s work relationship and friendship stays to be seen. That mentioned, Season 2 will probably discover all of the storylines left hanging on the finish of Season 1.
Lauren Graham wasn’t the one one who shared her emotions to social media after the Season 2 renewal announcement. Jane Levy, who performs Zoey Clarke, additionally posted her response following the large information. Levy’s response sounds precisely like one thing Zoey herself would say:
Luke Cage alum John Clarence Stewart additionally joined in on the social media celebration. The actor, who performs Simon and certainly one of Zoey’s love pursuits on the present, thanked the followers for watching:
Jane Levy appeared further pleased as a result of she commented on John Clarence Stewart’s tweet with “Yipeeee.” I can’t blame her, because the information of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist renewal is, effectively, extraordinary and well-deserved.
Lastly, Mary Steenburgen, who performs Zoey’s mother Maggie, additionally reacted to the renewal information, posting the identical Season 2 artwork that a few of her different solid members shared. Her happiness concerning the information was conveyed by the use of a number of exclamation factors:
Mary Steenburgen additionally retweeted an excited fan response that included a candy gif of Maggie and Peter Gallagher’s Mitch dancing fortunately.
Sadly, Peter Gallagher in all probability received’t be in Season 2 of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as a result of his character died on the finish of Season 1, except he seems in flashbacks. The musical’s sophomore season will probably deal with the grieving course of within the wake of his dying and the way Zoey and her household will transfer on.
For now, the solid and followers are simply very excited that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is returning for Season 2, as they need to be. Season 2 doesn’t but have a scheduled launch date, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. Within the meantime, followers can rewatch Season 1 on Hulu.
