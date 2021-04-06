Lauren Kisilevsky Upped to Disney Branded TV Senior VP, Original Movies

Lauren Kisilevsky, most lately vice chairman of authentic films at Disney Channel, has been promoted to senior vice chairman of authentic films at Disney Branded Tv, the place she’s going to develop and oversee manufacturing of Disney Channel and Disney Plus’ rising slate of movies.

The exec has already overseen a variety of Disney Channel and Disney Plus originals, together with “Upside-Down Magic,” “Descendants 3,” “Zombies 2” and the upcoming “Spin,” in addition to “Secret Society of Second Born Royals” and the upcoming “Sneakerella.” The “Descendants” and “Zombies” franchises have confirmed to be large viewers attracts for Disney.

“Lauren is an distinctive artistic govt whose deep understanding of our model and super contributions proceed to yield must-experience films for teenagers and households,” stated Disney Branded TV exec VP of artistic growth and technique Ayo Davis. “As Disney Branded Tv continues to increase its efforts in attracting and constructing the perfect and most inclusive residence for artistic expertise, I’m assured that Lauren will proceed to play an important position in delivering high-quality, magical and heartfelt tales for years to come.”

Earlier than her time at Disney Channel, Kisilevsky developed characteristic movies, serving as vice chairman of manufacturing and acquisitions for Overture Movies, overseeing Sundance choice “Paper Coronary heart” as well as to “Nothing Just like the Holidays” and “Pandorum.” She additionally managed over 20 initiatives in varied levels of growth. She has additionally held govt positions for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher and for Beacon Photos and Blue Star Photos, contributing to Witherspoon’s “Penelope,” in addition to “Little Black E-book,” “The Messengers,” “The Burrowers” and “Darkness Falls.”