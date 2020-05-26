Lauren Steadman reveals she went to a “darkish place” during Celebrity SAS

It’s been utterly brutal, however the remaining episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is probably the most intense but.

Earlier than discovering out if they’ve been chosen for the SAS, recruits will face the Resistance to Interrogation part, wherein Ant Middleton and his group use strategies not permitted by the British Military to extract info. These embody the recruits being pressured to hear to sounds of infants crying on repeat and being soaked with chilly water.

Paralympic athlete and former Strictly star Lauren is product of robust stuff, however admits it was a gruelling course of.

“My knees saved buckling and all I can actually bear in mind is falling asleep a lot, I used to be that drained,” she tells RadioTimes.com. “I went to a deep, darkish place, stayed there and obtained on with it, that’s the one approach I can describe it. I had learn Ant’s e-book earlier than we began, simply so I knew what I used to be coping with, pondering which may give me a probability, but it surely was onerous.”

The expertise stayed with Lauren lengthy after she’d gone residence. “I had a little bit of a scare a couple of weeks after we’d completed,” she tells us. “I attended a strolling pageant and Jay occurred to be there. I used to be simply chatting to my mother and father after which abruptly I heard this voice saying, “Steadman!” My knees went weak!”

