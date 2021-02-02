Laurence Fishburne Earns Lifetime Achievement Award at SCAD aTVfest

Laurence Fishburne is about to obtain the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 version of the SCAD aTVfest.

The “Black-ish” star and govt producer is just the second actor to obtain the glory from the Savannah School of Artwork and Design (SCAD), after Phylicia Rashad was awarded the comparable Excellent Achievement in Tv prize through the inaugural version of the competition in 2013.

“Laurence Fishburne is without doubt one of the most influential and provoking actors of his technology. His profession is marked with highly effective performances throughout movie, TV and Broadway together with ‘The Matrix,’ ‘What’s Love Bought to Do With It,’ ‘The Tuskegee Airmen,’ ‘Thurgood,’ and his present performing and govt producing position on ‘Black-ish,’” mentioned SCAD aTVfest Govt Director Christina Routhier. “We’re honored to acknowledge and rejoice this legend at the 2021 SCAD aTVfest.”

A star on display screen and stage, Fishburne started his performing profession working in tv, touchdown a task on “One Life to Reside” at age 10. Within the greater than 4 many years since, Fishburne has starred in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Hannibal,” and “TriBeCa” (for which he gained his first Primetime Emmy in 1993). Fishburne gained his second Emmy as govt producer and star of 1997’s “Miss Evers’ Boys,” earned an NAACP Picture Award and Golden Globe and Emmy nominations for his work within the 1995 TV film “The Tuskegee Airmen,” and three Emmy nods for producing “Black-ish.” In Sept. 2020, Fishburne collected a 3rd Emmy for his efficiency in Quibi’s “#FreeRayshawn.”

Additionally in September, it was introduced that his “Black-ish” character, Earl “Pops” Johnson, would headline a by-product titled “Outdated-ish,” reverse Jenifer Lewis. Fishburne serves as an govt producer on the ABC comedy and its spinoffs “Grown-ish” and “Blended-ish” underneath his Cinema Gypsy Productions banner (based in 2000 along with his supervisor and producing associate Helen Sugland.)

The Georgia-based tv competition is in its ninth 12 months and shall be introduced just about, because of the ongoing pandemic. The lineup of beforehand introduced honorees contains Bryan Cranston (“Your Honor”), who will obtain the Icon Award; Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”), who will obtain the Highlight Award; Javicia Leslie (“Batwoman”), who will obtain the Rising Star Award, Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”), who will obtain the Vanguard Award; Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Nation”), who will obtain the Distinguished Efficiency Awards; and Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”), who will obtain the Virtuoso Award.

The 2021 occasion, which runs from Feb. 4-6, will even characteristic screenings of ABC, Amazon, Apple TV plus, CBS, The CW, Freeform, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Hulu, Nationwide Geographic, Netflix, NBC, OWN and Showtime programming and panel discussions with the casts.

For a full schedule of occasions, go to atvfest.com.