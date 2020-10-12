Laurence Gallot, Antoine Banet-Rivet Launch PR Agency Monday Conseil

Former Canal Plus executives Laurence Gallot and Antoine Banet-Rivet, two of France’s most senior and related communications honchos, have joined forces to launch Monday Conseil, a PR company.

Paris-based, Monday Conseil will concentrate on offering PR companies and consultancy to French and worldwide gamers concerned in France’s media and leisure business, together with tech and digital firms with content material manufacturing and distribution pursuits, the companions mentioned in a written assertion on Monday.

Extra particularly, Monday Conseil will assist “firms, executives and public figures in all elements of their communication, together with company communications, disaster administration, digital technique, management and popularity, teaching and press launches,” Banet-Rivet and Gallot acknowledged.

To take action, the 2 communications specialists can convey a long time of top-ranking, insider know-how gleaned at Vivendi-owned Canal Plus, a driving pressure in France’s movie and TV business in essentially the most regulated movie and TV market on the earth the place the cinema business, which has in Canal Plus its largest investor, is regarded with a seriousness that solely Hollywood can match.

Gallot joined the French pay TV big in 1992, rising quickly to grow to be the Canal Plus Group’s communications govt VP and member of the corporate’s govt board in 2003, including the Group’s partnerships division to her tasks in 2015.

Getting into Canal Plus in 2000, Banet-Rivet was appointed director of inside communication in 2002 and head of company and inside communications in 2005. In 2015, he turned govt VP of the Canal Plus Group-owned Studiocanal, Europe’s largest movie and TV production-distribution-sales firm.

After such service, Gallot and Banet-Rivet’s experience ranges they mentioned, from “motion pictures, content material manufacturing and distribution, sports activities rights tenders, and digital transition” to “public determine popularity, authorized and regulatory points, mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and monetary communications.”

“All with a tailored, hands-on method, from analysis to implementation,” they added.

An enormous variety of French media executives and even authorities officers have labored in some unspecified time in the future or different for Canal Plus, giving Gallot and Banet-Rivet an enormous vary of contacts.

Monday Conseil’s launch additionally comes at a propitious time of vertiginous change in France’s movie and TV sector.

Confounding naysayers, U.S. streaming platforms resembling Netflix have run up a fast multi-million sub base in France however now face essentially the most onerous of government-sanctioned funding quotas in native movie and TV of any nation in Europe.

Through commerce lobbies such because the Paris-based European Producers Membership, France’s nationwide movie and TV business additionally leads Europe’s business pushback for brand spanking new regulation, obliging streaming platforms to share IP and produce with its unbiased manufacturing sector.