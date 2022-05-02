Lautaro Martínez converted a goal in the victory for Inter, which keeps the dream of winning Serie A alive

The A league still alive, he Scudetto it is very close to staying in the city of Milan, but it still remains to define who is going to keep it in its showcase. Inter beat Udinese 2-1, withstood Cioffi’s team’s comeback attempt and responded in the best possible way to Milan’s win, settling within two points of the Rossoneri. The goals of Ivan Perisic y Lautaro Martinez in the first part they left the discount of Ignacio Pussetto.

Inter took the field with the psychological weight of an agonizing victory for Milan against Fiorentina. Udinese sought to become strong at home from the start with a shot from Roberto Pereirawell stopped by Samir Handanovic. But after 12 minutes Inter was already ahead: Dimarco’s corner, Perisic appeared between Success and Becao at the near post and broke Silvestri’s resistance.

From the opening onwards, the Nerazzurri They controlled the pace of the match without major problems. At 37′, a dangerous maneuver by Inter: Barella found a brilliant hole to assist Lautaro, who defined from below and the ball was saved by the local goalkeeper. However, the rebound fell to the feet of Edin Dzeko who was fouled by Pablo Mari and fell to the grass. Referee Chiffi first let play, then called by VAR reviewed the action and awarded the penalty.

Lautaro captured the rebound of his own penalty and stamped the partial 2-0 on the scoreboard (Photo: Reuters)

Lautaro went straight to the point, finished off with his right leg, slightly deflected the goalkeeper and closed the second goal of the duel with a header. Initially, the judge annulled the goal thinking that Silvestri had not deflected the ball. But the technology returned to say present to correct the observation of the maximum authority.

Everything was calm in the Dacia Arena until the 27th minute of the second half, when a shot by the Spanish Deulofeu from 20 meters generated the effort of Handanovic and Ignacio Pussetto took advantage of the rebound to stamp the discount from the small area. Suddenly, the result put pressure on Inter again, who needed to win. The storm was controlled by the Slovenian goalkeeper until there was no more time. 270 minutes from the end of Serie A, the Scudetto keep dancing between the two faces of Milan.

Inter, who currently have 75 points, have yet to face Empoli, Cagliari y Sampdoria. For its part, Milan (77 units) will visit Hellas Verona the next day, to then receive the Atalanta and close the championship away from home against Sassuolo. Meanwhile, Lautaro Martínez added a bit more and with 17 goals settled in third place in the table of top scorers, below Dusan Vlahovic (23 with Juventus) and Ciro Immobile (27 with Lazio).

