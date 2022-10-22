Lautaro Martínez had a brilliant game and scored two goals in Inter’s triumph

In a day with worrying news for the Argentine team due to the injuries of Nico González and Leandro Paredes, Lautaro Martinez He made Lionel Scaloni smile: scored two goals and provided an assist for Inter to beat Fiorentina 4-3 in the Estadio Artemio Franchi for the 11th date of Calcium.

With the clear need to win to get closer to the top positions, the team led by Simone Inzaghi he did not despair in the first minutes. He raised the lines and pressed high to take advantage of any defensive losses from his rival. Thus came the first goal at 90 seconds.

* Lautaro Martínez’s assist on Inter’s first goal

A long shot of Cristiano Biraghi on the left wing in the first quarter of the field motivated the recovery of the Inter. Joaquin Correa held the ball and passed it to Lautaro. With four rivals on top, the play called for immediacy and that was how one of the top gunners of the cycle read it. Lionel Scaloni on the Argentine national team. Sideways to the rival goal, he sent a pass to Stretcher who arrived in the area and defined before the departure of the local goalkeeper, Pietro Terracciano.

The clock marked 14 minutes of the initial stage and the Neroazzurro handled the threads of the duel from the desperation of others. Fiorentina He was having a lot of trouble getting out from below and the consequences would be clear. Faced with the impossibility of filtering passing lines, the Argentine central defender, Lucas Martinez Quartarisked more than necessary and his team suffered.

* Lautaro Martínez’s first goal in the match

The former River gave a committed pass in the middle of the field to the Brazilian dodo. Advance Henrik Mkhitaryan and the Argentine with a past in Racing came out fired for the counterattack. The 25-year-old striker took the ball in the middle of the field, faced the rival defense, hooked inside in the crescent, left his compatriot on the way Fourth Martinez and finished off crossed to the left post of Terraciano. A great goal to extend his team’s lead on the scoreboard.

Already in the complement, the Argentine would close his statistics with a help from the WAS because they had annulled an advance that ended in a penalty for the local goalkeeper for an alleged offside. With the result equalized by goals from Arthur and Jonathan Ikone, technology entered the scene to modify the initial decision and the referee, Paolo Valeri, took the penalty that he changed for a goal to go back up on the scoreboard.

* Lautaro Martínez’s penalty goal

With this double Lautaro Martinez he increased his personal tally to 6 goals and 2 assists in 11 games this season in Serie A. Overall, he reached his third goal assist and his seventh goal in 15 games this season. In 14 of them, he started.

The crossing of Argentines in the continuity of Calcio also left a damaged that worries the coach of the Albiceleste. At the beginning of the duel, Nicholas Gonzalez he tried to face in an attack, he touched and moved, but he turned around after the failed pass and asked for the change. He spoke for a moment with his compatriot Tour and he had to leave the field for the entry of the French icon.

Although at 90 minutes Luka Jovic had put an unexpected 3-3 tie, the visiting team would have their prize in the last play with a score by Mkhitaryan.

The team Neroazzurro reached his third consecutive victory in the A leagueclimbed to seventh place with 21 points and was six units behind Napolileader of the championship along with Milan. Rossonero reached the top of the tournament after beating 4-1 Monzawhile the set of Naples he still has to play his game against the Roma of Jose Mourinho in the Olympic Stadium this Sunday from 15:45 (Argentine time).

