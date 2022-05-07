Lautaro Martínez saved Inter with a double, leaving them two steps away from the Serie A title and breaking a career record

* Inter won 4-2 with two goals from Lautaro Martínez

Lautaro Martinez gave life to Inter’s illusion of repeating the Serie A title they won last season: he scored two goals, he was key to reversing the result in the 4-2 before Empoli and pushed her team headed for the top when they remain for play two days in the Italian championship.

At the Giuseppe Meazza, the Neroazzurro was surprised by the visit that jumped two goals ahead on the scoreboard with the cries of Andrea Pinamonti y Kristjan Asllani before half an hour of the first half. At 40 the tie came after a deflection against his own defender’s goal Simone Romagnoli after a center Federico Dimarco and there appeared in action the Toro.

The attacker of 24 years old put the score 2-2 at 44 minutes when he burst through the penalty spot and unleashed a powerful finish off Hakan Calhanoglu’s back cross.

* The first goal of Lautaro Martínez

The center forward of the Argentine team once again said present to the 20 minutes of the second stage with a definition similar to that of the first, but after receiving the ball after a poor clearance by the visiting defense. Euphoria invaded him, he celebrated by taking off his shirt and won the yellow card.

Lautaro, who he left the pitch shortly after his second shout to make room for Edin Dzekowas from the beginning in the attack together with his compatriot Joaquin Correawho was substituted with a few minutes left for the end by the Chilean Alexis Sánchez (scored the fourth in stoppage time). The Chilean also entered the complement Arturo vidal and the Uruguayan stayed in the bank Matthias Neighbor and the Ecuadorian Philip Caicedo.

* Lautaro’s second cry against Empoli

These two annotations allowed the former Racing climb up to 19 cries in Serie A and turn it into top gunner of his team ahead of Dzeko (13). Lautaro is in the third place in the scoring charts of Italy behind Ciro Immobile (Lazi, 27 goals) and Dusan Vlahović (Juventus, 23).

However, the most relevant data on a personal level is that broke his best league mark You can even extend the visit to Cagliari on Sunday May 15 and the home game against Sampdoria on the last day. His previous records in local tournaments had been in the 2020/21 (17 goals with Inter), 2019/20 (14 goals with Inter) and 2017/18 (13 goals with Racing).

The The team led by Simone Inzaghi now has 78 points and leads Milan by one unit in the standings, although his historic rival he has one game less since on Sunday afternoon he will visit Hellas Verona. The third is Napoliwho is 70 and mathematically still has a chance of being champion but should win the three games that remain ahead and expect favorable results from others.

Two dates from the end, Lautaro Martínez adds 19 goals in Serie A (Photo: Reuters)

POSITIONS TABLE

KEEP READING:

The photo album of the vacations of Carlos Tevez and his family in the north of Argentina: “I am touring the country in a van”

The draft of the new PSG: the almost frustrated desire with Zidane, three other candidates for DT, the “untouchable” figures and the tension with Neymar

Scandal between Ecuador and Chile for the ticket to the World Cup: the charges of the soccer player denounced against La Roja