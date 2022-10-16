Lautaro Martínez was a figure in Inter’s triumph in Serie A: he scored a goal with which he cut a negative streak

* Lautaro Martínez’s goal that put Inter ahead

Good news came from Italy for the coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scalonisince their starting striker, Lautaro Martinezdid a great job this Sunday in his team’s victory against Salernitana for the tenth round of Series A, a match played at the Estadio Giuseppe Meazzaalso known as San Ciro. The bull he was incisive in the area and was the figure of his team due to his dangerousness as he converted a goal and had three other chances to score.

It was at 13 minutes that the former Racing striker took the ball outside the area and scored a shot and the goalkeeper Luigi Sepe he miscalculated to throw himself and when the ball stung him he ended up getting into the net. It was a nice goal from the 25-year-old attacker and his goal was key because he was able to end the drought of five games without scoring in the Italian championship and then five games in Calcio.

It was the goal number 79 in the Milan team in which he played 179 matches and provided 26 assists. For Serie A, he reached another Argentine and also former Racing, Diego Milito con 62 so many in the Inter and march in the 13th place in the table of gunners of the entity in the Italian championship. The prince made it 128 games and Lautaro in 145.

* The double chance lost by the Bull

That goal from Lautaro gave his team peace of mind to control the actions. In fact, the Neroazzurro could have extended his advantage in the 45 minutes with two chances to Federico Dimarco y Edin Dzeko. Even Lautaro was the protagonist in another at 44 minutes when he could not connect with a heel, the ball passed, he wanted to reject a defender and Martínez headed, but the goalkeeper contained.

Inter had to go to rest due to a greater advantage and already in the complement, at 51 minutes, El Toro warned again. He came from a free kick from the right, won in the area and his header went close to the crossbar. Beyond these possibilities, the striker from Bahia was very mobile and was a headache for the visiting defense.

Every time Martínez approached the area or was searched by his teammates, he forced marks to be taken and that happened in the 58th minute when Nicolò Barella received in the area, controlled and hooked to convert the second goal and decorated the result. After the intensity shown to widen the differences, Inter slowed down and was able to take their sixth victory in the season in which they also have four defeats and no draws.

* The best alternatives of Inter-Salernitana

Simone Inzaghi’s team continues to improve and garnered their third victory in a row in Serie A and last Wednesday they did a great job at the Camp Nou against Barcelona in an entertaining 3-3 draw for the fourth date of Group C, duel in which Lautaro also scored a nice goal.

The agenda marks that until the World Cup in Qatar, Martínez will have seven commitments with his club in 22 days: for the local league, against Fiorentina (10/22), Sampdoria (10/29), Juventus (11/6), Bologna (11/9) and Atalanta (11/13). For the Champions they have two dates left to finish the qualifying zones and their matches will be against Viktoria Pilsen (10/26) and against Bayern Munich (11/1).

While Martínez’s performance excites Argentine fans in the face of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, when they are missing 36 days for the start of the contest and 38 for the debut of the National Team, Lautaro’s moment is optimal and his work this Sunday ratifies him as a starter in the Albiceleste offensive. Within the news of injuries that Scaloni received in recent days, the performance of Toro is great news for the Pujato strategist.

