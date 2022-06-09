Lautaro Martínez’s partner opened an exclusive restaurant in Milan: the viral dance of the players and the presence of the footballers’ favorite DJ

Several members of La Scaloneta were at the restaurant in Milan

Milan is the City of the fashion in which Lautaro Martinez shines daily when you wear the jersey of the Inter. The Toro is entrenched in the northern Italian club and his desires are based on continuing to defend the colors of the Nerazzurro. An example of this is the support that the striker had for his partner, Agus Gandolfo, who opened an exclusive restaurant in the place under the name of Courage.

The marriage was happy on social networks during the moment in which the gastronomic place opened its doors. And several luxury guests came to give their blessings. The players of the Argentine national team, Juan Musso, Joaquín Correa y Nicholas Tagliaficowere some of the protagonists who were encouraged to dance impromptu after a few drinks.

was also Javier Puppets Zanetti, historical right side of the Albiceleste and leader of Interand the evening was set to music by the players’ favorite DJ: Fer Palacio.

It should be remembered that the soccer players are on vacation after what the tour of Europe meant with the national representative who left a balance of two victories, with the title of the Very fine included vs. Italia in the legendary stadium Wembley. La Scaloneta reached his 33rd. consecutive match without losing after defeating the weak Estonia by 5-0 and enlarged the best historical mark of the national team, after leaving behind the cycle he led Alfio Basile in between 1991 y 1993 (with 31 presentations without crashes).

During this undefeated split, Argentina was consecrated champion of the last Copa América y ended a 28-year drought that had lasted since 1993 just when the selection of the Coco was crowned in the South American arena in Ecuador. In addition, the outstanding consecration in front of the Azure precisely emulated Basile’s team, which had won the title in 1992 under the name “Copa Artemio Franchi”, con Diego Maradona as captain.

The last loss of Albiceleste it happened on July 2, 2019 compared to Brazil (0-2) in the stadium mining of Belo Horizonteby Copa America semifinals. Four days later, in the Arena Corinthians of Saint Paul, La Scaloneta started his winning streak with a win over Chile (2-1) in the match for third place, which had as a particularity the expulsion of Lionel Messi after a fight with defender Gary Medel.

