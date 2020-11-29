Laverne Cox Details Transphobic Assault: ‘It is Not Safe in the World’

“Orange Is the New Black” star and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox took to Instagram on Saturday to share that she and her good friend had been the victims of a transphobic assault that has left her “in shock.”

In an IGTV video, Cox detailed that she went for a socially-distanced stroll with a good friend in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park, and shortly encountered a person who aggressively requested them for the time.

“The good friend that I’m with seems at his watch and tells him the time, after which the man who requested for the time says to my good friend: ‘Man or woman?’” Cox mentioned. “My good friend says, ‘Fuck off.’”

The person then proceeded to assault Cox’s good friend, hitting him a number of occasions.

“I look again and I’m like ‘What is occurring?’ The man is like hitting my good friend, after which my good friend goes towards him and I’m like ‘Holy shit!’” Cox mentioned. “I pull out my cellphone and I name to dial 911, and abruptly it’s over and the man is gone.”

As soon as Cox and her good friend had time to course of the incident, they got here to the conclusion that the man was making an attempt to get Cox to reply when he requested for the time.

“The man actually needed me to reply in order that he might spook whether or not I’m trans or not,” Cox mentioned. “I don’t know why, I don’t know why it issues. At the finish of the day, it’s like who cares? I’m in a hoodie and yoga pants, I’m utterly lined up, I’ve bought my masks on – who cares if I’m trans? How does this have an effect on your life?”

Cox was shaken by the incident, saying that it reminded her simply how unsafe the world could be.

“It’s not secure in the world. And I don’t like to consider that quite a bit, however it’s the reality,” Cox mentioned. “It’s the reality and it’s not secure in case you’re a trans particular person. Clearly, I do know this properly. It’s simply actually unhappy.”

Cox continued: “It doesn’t matter who you’re. You could be Laverne Cox, you understand, or no matter which means. In case you’re trans… you’re going to expertise stuff like this.”

Cox ended the video by encouraging her followers to not blame themselves if one thing related occurs to them: “When this stuff occur, it’s not your fault. It’s not your fault that individuals are not cool with you current in the world… We’ve a proper to stroll in the park.”

Cox’s video acquired fast help from a slew of celebrities.

Director Lee Daniels wrote, “Keep sturdy lovely sister.” “Little Fires All over the place” star Kerry Washington commented, “Girl!!!!!!!! Ugh. I’m so sorry. Love you.” “Lovecraft Nation” actor Jamie Chung additionally contributed a message of help, writing: “I’m sorry you and your good friend had been attacked. That is infuriating. I hope he was reported and also you gave them his description.”

