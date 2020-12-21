Laverne Cox Hosts Podcast Interview Show From Shondaland, iHeartMedia

Laverne Cox might be within the interviewer’s chair for her first podcast, a weekly collection from Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia.

“The Laverne Cox Show” (working title), hosted by the “Orange Is the New Black” star, is slated to debut in February 2021. Every week, the present will characteristic Cox’s conversations with visitors who “provoke thought and doubtlessly new outlooks,” in accordance with Shondaland Audio. The present “was created in hopes that it might foster views that may encourage new conduct in every of us, to in flip get us nearer to turning into the perfect variations of ourselves,” the corporate stated.

“I’m thrilled to be persevering with and increasing my relationship with Shondaland by doing my first podcast with Shonda’s superb workforce together with iHeartRadio,” Cox stated in a ready assertion. “I can’t wait for everybody to listen to the extremely attention-grabbing conversations I’ve had with my visitors.”

The upcoming podcast is Cox’s second venture with Shondaland. As beforehand introduced, she’s set to star in “Inventing Anna,” a restricted collection for Netflix created by Shonda Rhimes about Instagram-legendary German heiress and con artist Anna Delvey.

Cox is a four-time Emmy-nominated actress, Emmy-winning producer, equal-rights advocate and public speaker. She’s finest recognized for her groundbreaking portrayal of Sophia Burset in Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” which made her the primary trans lady of coloration to have a number one position on a mainstream scripted TV collection in addition to the primary overtly transgender actress to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy.

Cox can subsequent be seen in Focus Options’ “Promising Younger Lady,” due out Dec. 25. She is also govt producer of “Disclosure,” at the moment streaming on Netflix, a documentary movie exploring the depiction of transgender characters all through the historical past of movie and TV.

“Laverne Cox is a one-of-a-kind expertise and we’re so excited that our Shondaland Audio division offers us the chance to proceed our relationship together with her,” stated Sandie Bailey, Shondaland’s chief design and digital media officer. “Everyone knows her onscreen abilities and her position as a producer, however this present affords Laverne the chance to provide one thing very private.”

Co-produced with iHeartRadio, “The Laverne Cox Show” joins the Shondaland Audio slate of podcasts, that are distributed by the iHeartPodcast Community (accessible on the iHeartRadio app and repair, in addition to third-party podcast platforms).

In early 2021, Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia additionally will premiere a companion behind-the-scenes podcast to Shondaland’s regency period collection “Bridgerton,” debuting on Netflix on Christmas Day. Additionally subsequent yr, the businesses have slated the discharge of a podcast from producer Dream Hampton, in addition to Shondaland Audio’s first foray into scripted podcasts with “#Matter” and “American Coup.”

In August, Shondaland Audio and iHeartMedia launched three new authentic podcasts; “You Down? with Obama’s Different Daughters” hosted by the Black feminine comedy troupe of the identical title; “Go Ask Ali” hosted by actress and writer Ali Wentworth; and “Criminalia,” a historic true-crime podcast with a playful tackle the style, hosted by veteran podcaster Holly Frey and co-host Maria Trimarchi. Shondaland Audio’s first podcast, “Katie’s Crib” — hosted by “Scandal” and “Waitress” actor Katie Lowes — is at the moment in its third season.