Law And Order: SVU Showrunner Reveals What Fans Will Miss From Episodes Cancelled Over Pandemic

In keeping with Warren Leight on Twitter, Simon’s demise from earlier in Season 21 was going to be revisited within the last episode of the meant 24-episode season. As Olivia’s solely residing relative, his demise by way of drug overdose packed a punch. The case appeared fairly closed, if not fairly emotionally, again then. Would the re-examining have concerned one other take a look at his demise, maybe due to a suspicion of foul play? Or Olivia reminiscing on the demise of her brother?