Law And Order: SVU Vet Has Absolutely No Interest In Returning, Thanks To The Haters

Are you kidding me? NO! As a result of actually there are these people who find themselves obsessive about hating her! I’m like, ‘Chill the fuck out, individuals!’ There are people who find themselves skilled Dani Beck haters and I by no means knew even that they existed till they went on Instagram and began tagging me on there. I used to be like, ‘WHAT?’ There are individuals who hate this character I did 10 years in the past whereas Mariska Hargitay was giving delivery. They need to be grateful to me, I allowed her the time to be house along with her child. (Laughs.) As a substitute some asshole is like, ‘We hate Dani Beck.’ Properly fuck you too! I can’t consider it. ‘Law & Order’ is just not for sissies, let me inform you. They’ve a capturing schedule that’s mindboggling.