Law And Order: SVU Vet Has Absolutely No Interest In Returning, Thanks To The Haters

Some painful recollections can final a lifetime. Simply ask Connie Nielsen. Fourteen years after wading into the world of Law & Order: SVU for a multi-episode arc again in 2006, Nielsen has sturdy ideas a few potential return. She has no real interest in one, and you’ll thank the haters for it.
First, some background. Again in 2006, Law & Order: SVU’s long-time lead actress, Mariska Hargitay, went on maternity depart. The crime drama tried to fill the void left by Hargitay’s short-term absence by casting Connie Nielsen as Detective Dani Beck. Requested about reprising her position as Dani Beck, Nielsen instructed ComingSoon.web:
Are you kidding me? NO! As a result of actually there are these people who find themselves obsessive about hating her! I’m like, ‘Chill the fuck out, individuals!’ There are people who find themselves skilled Dani Beck haters and I by no means knew even that they existed till they went on Instagram and began tagging me on there. I used to be like, ‘WHAT?’ There are individuals who hate this character I did 10 years in the past whereas Mariska Hargitay was giving delivery. They need to be grateful to me, I allowed her the time to be house along with her child. (Laughs.) As a substitute some asshole is like, ‘We hate Dani Beck.’ Properly fuck you too! I can’t consider it. ‘Law & Order’ is just not for sissies, let me inform you. They’ve a capturing schedule that’s mindboggling.
It appears like Connie Nielsen’s expertise with haters has been an intense one! The matter of Nielsen doubtlessly returning to Law & Order: SVU was broached as a result of some shocking information. It was not too long ago introduced that Christopher Meloni shall be reprising his position as Elliot Stabler for an upcoming spinoff. Not a return to Law & Order: SVU, however kind of.
For her half, Connie Nielsen is able to put her time on the not too long ago mega-renewed sequence behind her. Nielsen didn’t go into a lot element as to why there’s a lot vitriol geared toward her Law & Order: SVU character. It isn’t as if Nielsen’s Dani Beck was a everlasting substitute for the beloved Mariska Hargitay.
There are some theories that line up as potential suspects for why some Law & Order: SVU followers have expressed their dire ire at Connie Nielsen’s character. First off, throughout her multi-episode arc, Dani Beck and Stabler shared a kiss. Followers of the chemistry between Benson and Stabler could have been a bit uncooked about that.
Getting between the potential of a pairing between Benson and Stabler (even when it was non permanent) could not have sat nicely with individuals. When you think about that Benson and Stabler by no means connected on Law & Order: SVU, you’ve gotten a powder keg of rigidity.
That stated, Connie Nielsen didn’t keep on Law & Order: SVU for lengthy. Regardless of considering leaving the present, Mariska Hargitay has stayed on for the lengthy haul. Her co-star, Christopher Meloni, did exit the sequence, destroying any hope of Benson and Stabler’s relationship standing altering. So, why are followers nonetheless indignant about Dani Beck? Those that maintain her in contempt know the reply.
It’s fascinating to notice that Connie Nielsen additionally talked about the schedule that Law & Order: SVU retains. Is that one of many causes she wouldn’t need to return? Based mostly on how she described it, it sounds fairly brutal. Regardless, the present is transferring ahead regardless of some episodes cancelled as a result of coronavirus pandemic.
New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. If you wish to think about another viewing choices whereas anticipating new installments of the crime procedural, you may try this spring’s premieres.
