Law And Order: SVU’s Peter Scanavino Explains Season 21 Finale’s Big Rollisi Scene

Spoilers forward for Law and Order: SVU’s Season 21 finale.
Law and Order: SVU’s Season 21 finale got here full circle with the trial of Tobias Moore, a rich and highly effective man accused of rape and sexual harassment. The trial lastly started after being launched within the season premiere, and was particularly intense for Sonny Carisi, who grew more and more annoyed over Moore’s attorneys stalling the proceedings. Rollins got here by afterward for a drink with Carisi, reigniting followers’ hope for a possible Rollisi romance. Law and Order: SVU’s Peter Scanavino lately defined that massive Rollisi scene from Carisi’s perspective.
Manufacturing shutdowns halted filming on Law and Order: SVU in March, leaving the collection with solely 21 eps of its 25-episode order. Subsequently, “The Issues We Should Lose” served because the Season 21 finale, although it wasn’t a nasty method to finish the season, contemplating it looped again to Sir Tobias Moore’s trial and tied up another free ends. Realizing how annoyed he was, Rollins supplied to take Carisi out for a number of drinks and promised him a experience residence afterward. Feeling jaded on the time, Carisi rejected her supply and stated he nonetheless had work to do. Gasp!
Talking with TVLine, Peter Scanavino revealed what was going by way of his character’s head throughout that exact scene. Right here’s what he needed to say:
In that second, Carisi’s making a choice that nevertheless he feels or no matter, that this isn’t essentially a very good factor to pursue in the intervening time. It leaves him susceptible. You realize, he’s received different issues to fret about now. In order that was form of an actual thought second when she is available in and says, ‘Let’s go get a drink.’ He says no, and I don’t assume it was as a result of he had a lot different work to do. [Laughs] I feel he was defending himself emotionally.
Whereas it’s comprehensible that Carisi was “defending himself emotionally,” it’s a disgrace the scene didn’t play out in another way. It appeared like Rollins was unintentionally asking Carisi out on a date with out being method too apparent about it.
Traditionally, it’s been simpler to learn Carisi’s emotions on the matter. That stated, Rollins’ request there might be an enormous step ahead for the long run, and their scene collectively might be hinting at a full-on romance between them in Season 22. It’s arduous to inform from only one episode, although, as a result of it’s unclear what could have transpired within the 4 episodes that weren’t filmed. Regardless of the case could also be, it’s nonetheless a glimmer of hope for followers of Rollisi.
That’s it for Law and Order: SVU this season. The drama has been renewed for Season 22, however there’s no phrase on when manufacturing is ready to start with the entire shutdowns nonetheless in impact. For extra on what to observe within the meantime, make sure to try our record of all the massive TV finales developing, in addition to our 2020 summer season premiere information.
