Law And Order: SVU’s Peter Scanavino Explains Season 21 Finale’s Big Rollisi Scene

In that second, Carisi’s making a choice that nevertheless he feels or no matter, that this isn’t essentially a very good factor to pursue in the intervening time. It leaves him susceptible. You realize, he’s received different issues to fret about now. In order that was form of an actual thought second when she is available in and says, ‘Let’s go get a drink.’ He says no, and I don’t assume it was as a result of he had a lot different work to do. [Laughs] I feel he was defending himself emotionally.