Law student accusing former Union Minister of State for Home Swami Chinmayanand of sexual abuse turned hostile

Chinmayanand rape case update news: The law student who accused former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanad of rape has overturned his statement in his special court. In this famous case, this sudden turn in the court has come to the fore during the court hearing on Tuesday.

Former Union Home Minister Chinmayanand, a law student resident of Shahjahanpur, was accused of sexually abusing her. A student accused of demanding extortion money from former Union Minister of State for Home Swami Chinmayanand as extortion, was jailed since September 25, 2019 The same student had accused Chinmayananda of rape, in this case Chinmayanand was arrested and sent to jail on 20 September 2019.

Explain that on coming to the fore, the court had also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to set up a special investigation team headed by IG level officer to investigate the allegations of this woman. The LA student had accused former Union Home Minister Chinmayananda of harassing her and after that she went missing. She was later found in Rajasthan. On September 21, 2019, Chinmayanand was arrested by the Special Investigation Team and sent to jail. A case of extortion was also registered against this 23-year-old law student.

A student doing LLM at Swami Sukhdevanand Law College went viral on 24 August 2019, saying that a monk has ruined the lives of many girls and that he and his family are in danger of life from this monk.

The SIT team investigating the Chinmayanand case had also filed a charge sheet by making two BJP leaders accused, mentioning the name of Co-operative Bank President DPS Rathore and BJP leader Ajit Singh. It is alleged that when the victim was recovered from the victim in Dausa, Rajasthan, both these leaders snatched the pen drive from her. There was a massage video of Swami Chinmayananda in this pen drive.