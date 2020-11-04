Law will be made against love jihad in Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan announced

Bhopal: A law will be made against Love Jihad in Madhya Pradesh. This announcement was made by the Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chauhan. In the ministry, Chauhan held a meeting with senior officials on Wednesday and talked about making laws against Love Jihad. Also Read – Ban on Chinese firecrackers in Madhya Pradesh, CM Shivraj said – buy domestic products

Chief Minister Chouhan said that, "Religion for love, jihad and marriage will not work in any form." It is completely illegal and illegal. A law will be made against this in the state. Chief Minister Chouhan directed that strict action should be taken against those who commit crimes against criminal elements, especially daughters. Follow up in this regard regularly.

Let us know that recently the Allahabad High Court had said in a decision that if the purpose of marriage is only to convert, then it was not acceptable to convert only for marriage. The court cited the decision of Noor Jahan Begum case, in which the court has said that it is not acceptable to change religion for marriage. In this case Hindu girls changed their religion and married Muslim boys. The question was whether a Hindu girl could convert to marry a Muslim boy and this marriage would be legal.