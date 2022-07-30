Lawn Mowing Simulator is now free with the Epic Games Store, which announces its next gift

A lawnmower simulator in the British countryside, a curious plan for this weekend.

In these several years of gifts on the Epic Games Store we have received great productions, independent surprises, role-playing adventures, shooters, strategy titles, etc., but this may be the first time that we have been invited to mow the lawn with Lawn Mowing Simulator, which is now free for download.

This video game offers players to enjoy an authentic cutting experience, where you can lose yourself in the beauty and thoroughness of mowing the lawn in the British countryside. Lawn Mowing Simulator is also presented as the only simulator that allows its players to drive a wide range of lawn mowers from the catalog of the most prestigious manufacturers while managing a company.

Lawn Mowing Simulator is currently sold at a reduced price on Steam at 14.99 euros, and since its launch in August 2021 it has accumulated 76% positive reviews. Far from the high ratings of Stray, but certainly a good reception.

Next week there will be a new gift: Unrailed!, a cooperative multiplayer game in which you have to collaborate with friends to build a railway through endless procedurally generated worlds. “Master random encounters with its inhabitants, upgrade your train and keep it from going off the rails.”

More about: Lawn Mowing Simulator, Skyhook Games, Curve Digital, Free Games and the Epic Games Store.