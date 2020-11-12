Lawrence Clayton Dies: Broadway Actor in ‘Dreamgirls’ Was 64

Lawrence Clayton, an actor and singer who starred in “The Coloration Purple” and “Dreamgirls” on Broadway, died on Nov. 2 after a two-year battle with glioblastoma most cancers. He was 64.

A consultant from Buchwald, Clayton’s expertise company, tells Selection that he was “a splendidly proficient actor and wonderful singer” and “a a lot beloved and dependable shopper of Buchwald for greater than 35 years.”

Born on Oct. 10, 1956 in Mocksville, N.C., Clayton attended North Carolina Central College and finally made his strategy to New York Metropolis to pursue theater. Clayton made his Broadway debut in “Dreamgirls” in 1981 in the position of Effie White’s brother, C.C. White.

Clayton additionally held roles in “The Excessive Rollers Social and Pleasure Membership” in 1992, 1996’s “As soon as Upon a Mattress,” “The Civil Battle” and “It Ain’t Nothin’ however the Blues” in 1999 and 2001’s “Bells Are Ringing.” As well as, Clayton appeared in touring productions of “Dreamgirls,” “Jesus Christ Celebrity” and “Les Miserables.” His most up-to-date Broadway position was in 2015’s revival of “The Coloration Purple,” in which he performed Previous Mister.

He additionally held a number of visitor roles on tv reveals reminiscent of “The Equalizer,” “Deadline,” “Legislation & Order: Prison Intent,” “Because the World Turns,” “The Huge C,” “Homeland,” “Legislation & Order: Particular Victims Unit” and “Elementary.” His most up-to-date tv position was on the hit present “Pose,” in which he performed the stepfather of Billy Porter’s character, Pray Inform.

Funeral providers for Clayton have been held at Woody’s Funeral House in Orange, N.J. He’s survived by his spouse, Linda, and their son, Matthew.