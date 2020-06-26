Lawrence Osborne Scripting ‘River of Time’ Adaptation – Variety

Lawrence Osborne, the Asia-based author who has lately loved a spate of movie offers for his personal novels, is poised to adapt Jon Swain’s Vietnam Struggle-era memoir “River of Time.” Movie rights to Swain’s guide have been optioned by Indochina Productions for Osborne to script and government produce.

Swain, an award-winning correspondent for the Sunday Occasions of London and AFP, went to South-East Asia, solely 22 years previous, having beforehand been within the Overseas Legion. Famously arriving in Pnomh Penh on the final flight out of Bangkok earlier than the Khmer Rouge took energy in Cambodia, Swain witnessed the Cambodian genocide. He lined Vietnam and Cambodia from 1970-1975, and have become a key determine among the many battle correspondents primarily based within the metropolis.

The guide, “River of Time” was launched initially in 1997 and is Swain’s love music to a disappeared world, full of surprisingly influential tradition. “The result’s possibly essentially the most transferring and intimate of all of the Vietnam period memoirs, one free of battle of correspondent machismo however nonetheless a witness to a whole era of younger Cambodians,” stated Nicholas Simon, Indochina Productions principal. “(Osborne) understands the mysterious enchantment of Indo-China at the moment, a interval of overwhelming struggling, and nice attraction,” stated Swain.

Associated Tales

A movie adaptation of Osborne novel “The Forgiven” is presently wrapping manufacturing in Morocco with Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain starring and John Michael McDonagh directing. Different Osborne diversifications within the works embrace “Lovely Animals,” which is in growth with John Lesher’s Le Grisbi at Amazon Studios. His “Hunters within the Darkish” is in pre-production with Phin Glynn’s Infinity Hill producing. It’s slated to shoot subsequent 12 months with Alex Pettyfer, Aneurin Barnard and Tzi Ma starring, and London theater director Simon Evans on the helm.

Indochina was based by Simon in 2010 and operates as each producer and manufacturing providers provider in Asia. It lately serviced the taking pictures in Thailand of Netflix hit “Extraction,” for the Russo brothers, director Sam Hargrave and star Chris Hemsworth, and shot Thailand and Vietnam for Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” With James Schamus, Simon beforehand produced Jean-Stephane Sauviere’s “A Prayer Earlier than Daybreak,” which A24 premiered on the Cannes Pageant in 2017.