Lawsuit Reveals Universal Parks Attraction Injured Over A Hundred, Paralyzing One

The theme park trade is looking for its footing because it tries to get again to doing one thing resembling enterprise as traditional. Nonetheless, Universal Orlando Resort along with having to determine the long run can also be coping with the previous. A New York vacationer is suing the resort after turning into paralyzed on the Punga Racers water slide on the Volcano Bay water park. And whereas this one visitor is the one one to be so severely injured, the identical slide has reportedly precipitated as many as 115 different accidents to visitors, and even folks testing the trip.
In July 2019, James Bowen, visiting Universal Orlando from New York, claims his head was violently snapped again as he went via a wave of water on the finish of the trip, resulting in him being paralyzed. Whereas Florida regulation solely requires the reporting of accidents that end in hospital stays of 24 hours or extra, the Orlando Sentinel reviews that inner paperwork at Universal Orlando Resort have revealed as much as 115 different accidents that run the gamut from nosebleeds to again and neck ache and at the least one concussion that every one got here from the identical attraction.
The courtroom paperwork revealing the sequence of accidents have been ordered sealed by the choose dealing with the lawsuit however have been apparently nonetheless publicly accessible earlier this week.
Along with the lists of accidents, the paperwork additionally confirmed a number of the inner discussions inside Universal concerning the trip. A November 2017 report from ProSlide, the Canadian producer of the water slide, revealed that in one check run the mat bounced into the face of the tester, knocking their head again and requiring a primary support check-up. An October 2018 check additionally noticed the tester hit their head. Punga Racers underwent a current refurbishment and reopened this 12 months with out mats and with riders happening toes first somewhat than head first.
With out having different water slide logs to match it to, it is troublesome to understand how the accidents on Punga Racers examine. The listing covers practically each damage reported to Universal Orlando, regardless of how minor, and by their very nature water slides are troublesome to manage. It is also inconceivable to understand how what the final word trigger of those accidents was. It might have been one thing inherent to the attraction but it surely might even have been because of riders not following trip directions.
The paperwork do not embody any listings for accidents for this 12 months, so it is doable the current modifications to the trip have been what was wanted and issues will work far more easily at Volcano Bay going ahead. The water park is, together with the remainder of Universal Orlando Resort, now open for enterprise, however with restricted capability, social distancing, and masks necessities in place.
