Lawsuit Reveals Universal Parks Attraction Injured Over A Hundred, Paralyzing One

The theme park trade is looking for its footing because it tries to get again to doing one thing resembling enterprise as traditional. Nonetheless, Universal Orlando Resort along with having to determine the long run can also be coping with the previous. A New York vacationer is suing the resort after turning into paralyzed on the Punga Racers water slide on the Volcano Bay water park. And whereas this one visitor is the one one to be so severely injured, the identical slide has reportedly precipitated as many as 115 different accidents to visitors, and even folks testing the trip.