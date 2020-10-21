Lawyer Deepika Rajawat made controversial remarks on the occasion of Navratri, people gathered outside the house

Jammu: After making controversial comments on social media, a crowd of people gathered outside the house of lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat in Jammu, which the police intervened to remove. Rajawat was once associated with the Kathua rape and murder case and was for some time a lawyer for the victim’s family. After the crowd gathered outside the house, Rajawat called the police and said that she was feeling insecure. Also Read – Ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Meera Kumar’s Facebook page blocked, Tehelka, unblocked after heavy rains

The lawyer posted a comment on social media three days ago, which was allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community. This comment was made on the first day of Navratri festival, so it hurt people more. Also Read – Twitter, Facebook ban, article criticizing Biden, Donald Trump gets angry

In January 2018, Rajawat fought a case on behalf of parents after raping and killing an 8-year-old girl in Rasana village of Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district. Later, the accused were convicted by the District and Sessions Judge court in Pathankot (Punjab). Also Read – 30-year-old man posted suicide note on Facebook, wrote surprising things about his wife …