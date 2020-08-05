Lawyer’s wife was going to the shop, three youths poured acid

Mathura: On Tuesday, three youths poured acid on the wife of a lawyer who was going to a neighborhood shop to take essential goods in Krishnanagar under Kotwali area of ​​Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. Due to which she got scorched. The police gave information about it. Also Read – Lockdown in UP News Updates: Section 144 and Weekly Lockdown, changes in rules

Police said that the woman has been admitted to the district hospital. The victim has accused the relative youths of the neighborhood of assaulting her with acid. The police is investigating the incident.

After inspecting the opportunity, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said, "Taravati, wife of advocate Madan Pal Singh, resident of Anandpuri Colony in Krishna Nagar Police Chakii area, was going to the shop on Tuesday to get some household items, when three of the neighboring relatives The youths threw acid on her, which caused her to burn badly.

Senior Superintendent of Police Grover said, "On the noise of Taravati, the people running around reached there and informed the police. The police admitted him to the district hospital.

On reaching the district hospital, the SSP has urged the victim to know her condition and to check the firepower of the acid thrown by the experts to know the seriousness of the incident. Action will be taken accordingly after receiving its report.