Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns from ministerial post

West Bemgal Election 2021: Mamta Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has received another major setback before the Assembly elections in West Bengal. First, Shubhendu Sarkar left the company and after that many leaders left the daemon, now on Tuesday, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, a minister and former cricketer in the Mamta government, has also resigned from his ministerial post.

Please tell that Laxmi Ratan Shukla was the Minister of Sports and Youth Department in the Government of Bengal. Along with the post of minister, he has also resigned from the post of TMC District President of Howrah. After his resignation, it is being said that Ratan Shukla wants to break away from politics, that is why he has left the post. Before the last assembly elections, he switched to politics and became an MLA from Howrah North of Bengal. After which he got the post of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in the Mamta Government.

Let us tell you that Lakshmi Ratan Shukla has played three ODIs for India. Apart from this, he has also played in Kolkata IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in May this year, although the dates of the election have not been announced yet, but before that Mamata Banerjee’s TMC is getting jerked on.