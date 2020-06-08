Layoffs at AEG Presents – Variety

Layoffs are coming at AEG Presents, the world’s second-largest live-entertainment firm, on Monday (June 8), in keeping with a memo from CEO Jay Marciano obtained by Variety. The extent of the layoffs was unclear at the time of this text’s publication.

The live-entertainment enterprise has been laid flat by the coronavirus pandemic, with no stable timeline for when it would return. Reside Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment firm, has additionally confronted challenges in a local weather that has seen most firms lose all of their revenue; a number of businesses have been hit with layoffs and furloughs up to now three months.

Within the memo, Marciano references a previous memo from president Dan Beckerman that particularly addressed cutbacks, and he acknowledges how tough the transfer is to make throughout a pandemic and mass protests throughout the nation.

“This has been an extremely difficult time on so many fronts, and I need you all to know that we’re aware of the toll that each one of those components are taking up everybody. There’s by no means time to undergo what we’re going by means of as an organization, however that is an particularly tough one,” Marciano wrote.

“We didn’t come to right this moment’s selections flippantly. Throughout the previous few months we stored our firm intact to make sure that these of you who could be probably the most affected would have the perfect security internet we may present. Whereas it’s small solace, I see this as a testomony to the tradition that exists at AEG and the essential position you will have performed in constructing this setting.”

Marciano acknowledges th

Extra to come back …