LBC Podcast ‘Looking Ghislaine’ Scores Scripted Adaptation

A chart-topping true crime podcast about Ghislaine Maxwell from U.Ok. radio station LBC is being tailored for tv.

Sony Photos Tv-backed Eleventh Hour Movies has nabbed display rights to “Looking Ghislaine” from LBC (Main Britain’s Dialog) and out of doors media powerhouse International. Plans are underway to make a restricted drama sequence primarily based on the IP.

Launched in November 2020, and written and offered by award-winning investigative journalist and writer John Sweeney (BBC “Panorama,” The Observer), the six-part podcast was co-commissioned by International and Dentsu-backed The Story Lab.

The podcast particulars the story of Maxwell, daughter of disgraced billionaire media tycoon Robert Maxwell and former accomplice of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested by the FBI final 12 months. Maxwell denies six expenses of engaging women for intercourse with Epstein and perjury.

The podcast options testimonies from those that knew Maxwell in addition to her father Robert, alongside a variety of specialists and fellow journalists protecting the case. Sweeney delves into Ghislaine’s previous and her position within the Epstein scandal in a bid to grasp the actual determine behind the headlines.

Paula Cuddy, artistic director and govt producer for Eleventh Hour Movies, stated: “John’s compelling podcast ‘Looking Ghislaine’ places Ghislaine Maxwell centre stage, unravels her story and asks what went fallacious for the woman who seemingly had all of it.

“Set in a richly glittering worldwide world, darkish secrets and techniques are revealed and at all times within the shadows looms the formative relationship between a daughter and her father. It has all of the hallmarks of a premium drama — and with John alongside our companions at International and The Story Lab we sit up for delivering,” continued Cuddy.

Sweeney added: “The grim shadow Robert Maxwell solid over folks, above all his favourite little one, Ghislaine, has lengthy fascinated me. It was a privilege to have the ability to inform that story to listeners for International and The Story Lab, working with Chalk & Blade. I couldn’t be extra thrilled that an organization with the profile, experience and stellar slate of Eleventh Hour Movies now wish to make a TV sequence primarily based on our podcast.”

Cuddy, Eve Gutierrez and Jill Inexperienced will govt produce for Eleventh Hour Movies, alongside Chris Baughen for International and Robbie Ashcroft for The Story Lab. John Sweeney will act as sequence guide and govt producer.