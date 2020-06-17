Le Bureau Films Adds Cannes Critics’ Week Title ‘Afterlove’ to Lineup – Variety

Gross sales agent Le Bureau Films has added to its lineup British author and director Aleem Khan’s “Afterlove,” which is one among solely 5 movies chosen to obtain the Cannes Critics’ Week Label. Variety has been given an unique picture to the movie.

“Afterlove,” set within the port city of Dover within the South-East of England, facilities on Mary Hussain, who all of the sudden finds herself a widow following the surprising dying of her husband. A day after the burial, she discovers he has a secret simply 21 miles throughout the English Channel in Calais.

The forged consists of Joanna Scanlan, Nathalie Richard, Talid Ariss and Nasser Memarzia. The director of images is Alexander Dynan, whose credit embody Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed.” Matthieu de Braconier is producing, and Gabrielle Dumon and Gerardine O’Flynn are co-producing. The movie was supported by the Sundance Institute Function Movie Program.

Khan, who was a BAFTA nominee for the brief movie “Three Brothers,” attended each the 2017 Sundance Screenwriters and Administrators Labs, and Locarno Filmmakers Academy.

The movies on Le Bureau Films’ Cannes Market presales slate are “The Velvet Queen,” a documentary by the producers of “March of the Penguins II,” and “Amazonia,” and “Supernova,” starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci.

Le Bureau Films shall be screening “Pari,” which performed in Panorama at Berlin, documentary “We Are From There,” which was at Rotterdam, “Rialto,” which performed at Venice, and “Excellent 10,” which screened on the BFI London Movie Pageant.