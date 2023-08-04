LE SSERAFIM And Demi Lovato Are Putting Out A Song Together:

Demi Lovato’s new lyrics are added to the remake of the hit song by Le Serafim.

“I see it written on your face, yeah I know you want a little taste, yeah you know I’ll put you in your place you’re crawling on the floor, begging me for more,” she says in the brand-new second line. Le Serafim has added another project to its list of collaborations.

The K-pop group, which is made up of Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha, as well as Hong Eun-chae, revealed on Thursday that its song “Eve, Psyche, and The Bluebeard’s Wife,” which features Demi Lovato, will be released in English.

Also, the strange visuals for the music video show what happens to the apple Eve ate in the creation story, which was also a source of inspiration for the music. Check it out below.

The Updated Version Of The Track Came Just After LE Serafim Put Out An English Version Earlier This Month:

The updated version of the tune comes not long after Le Serafim put out an English version earlier this month. Within June, the girl group additionally released a version of “Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebeard’s Wife” that had new lines by South Korean singers BIBI, Mirani, and CAMO.

Last week, LE SSERAFIM worked on an updated remix of the English version of “Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebeard’s Wife” alongside Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama.

Through South Korean Rappers BIBI, Mirani And CAMO The Girl Group Additionally Released The Song Alongside New Lines Within June:

In June, the girl group also put out a version of the song with new lines through South Korean rappers BIBI, Mirani, as well as CAMO.

The song “Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebeard’s Wife” was first released on LE SSERAFIM’s first studio record, “Unforgiven,” in early May. The first song from the album was also called “Unforgiven,” and it had Nile Rodgers from the disco band Chic on it.

“Unforgiven” Is Additionally Listed As One Of NME’s Best Record Of 2023:

Also, “Unforgiven” by LE SSERAFIM was named by NME as one of the best records of 2023 so far. It was a pair of two K-pop songs on the list. The other was “I’ve IVE,” the first studio album by IVE.

Lovato, on the other hand, is getting ready to put out an album with rocked-up versions of a few of her biggest smashes.

Revamped WAs Set To Come Out Upon 15th Of September:

Revamped is set to come out on September 15, and it will include new guitar-heavy versions of “Sorry” as well as “Heart Attack” as well as “Cool For the Summer,” which were already out.

Back in June, NME put “Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebeard’s Wife” on a list of the fifteen best K-pop songs of 2023 so far, calling it a “sleek Jersey club number that gets more and more addicting with every listen.”

Antifragile Reached At Number 14 Upon Billboard List:

Rolling Stone called Le Sserafim “K-Pop’s Next Big Thing” shortly after the arrival of their second EP, Antifragile, which reached number 14 on the Billboard list.

Yunjin, who sings the “mess, mess, mess” theme in “Eve, Psyche, and the Bluebeard’s Wife,” talked about the problems she wants to face in the future in an interview.

“I would like us to evolve into the one and only Le Sserafim by continuing to tell our true and frank stories that only we’re able to tell,” she said. “‘Le Sserafim create in their own way,’ and everybody can kind of feel it as well as knows Le Sserafim’s color. I want ourselves to work like that as a team.”

Remixes Of “Eve,” “Psyche,” And “The Bluebeard’s Wife”:

The song got viral because its words were catchy and the dance moves were fun. It is still popular on social media. Different versions as well as remixes of this song have been made because people like it so much.

On June 20, LE SSERAFIM’s YouTube shorts as well as Instagram loops showed a short clip of BIBI rapping a line for Eve, Psyche, as well as Bluebeard’s Wife.

The group put out the English version on all major music streaming sites on July 6. On July 14, a remix of the B-side song with American singer UPSAHL was released. On July 27, a second version with British-Japanese singer Rina Sawayama was additionally put out.

Demi Lovato LE SSERAFIM’S Eve, Psyche, As Well As The Bluebeard’s Wife:

LE SSERAFIM gave fans another shocking treat by putting out remixes with acts they would never expect.

The clip made an impression on fans, which makes them even more excited to hear the full version of the song. On August 4, at 12 a.m. EST, Eve, Psyche, as well as Bluebeard’s Wife are all set to come out.

Demi Lovato was a well-known singer who is known for her amazing and strong voice. This is just one of the many explanations for why people are so into the clip that Hybe Labels shared.

Fans As Well As Other K-pop Stars Are Taking Dance Dare:

The song has been among the most talked-about things on the internet, and fans and other K-pop stars have all taken part in its dance dare. To mark its growing popularity, the group has an English version of the track and two covers with the singers UPSAHL and Rina Sawayama.

Fans, like this Twitter user, couldn’t be happy that the song’s list of versions has grown by one more remix. Everyone was surprised by how much they liked the song, and almost everyone was obsessed with it.

The New Song Was Very Popular Within Instagram And TikTok:

As of now, the song is the most popular thing on Instagram and TikTok. Many people are taking part in the dance challenge and making movies with the song’s music.

LE SSERAFIM has been releasing different versions and covers of the song to keep fans interested. No matter what, people were happy about the news for different reasons.

What People Thinking Regarding New Collab Of Tow Artist:

Many people thought that the two artists’ types of music went well together, so they have high hopes for the Eve, Psyche, as well as The Bluebeard’s Wife version.

Also, since Demi Lovato possesses a big fan base in the West and around the world, people are happy that the LE SSERAFIM players would get more attention.