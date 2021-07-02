Léa Kyle (AGT) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Léa Kyle (AGT) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Léa Kyle is a French magician specialised in Fast Trade. She is understood for collaborating in skill displays equivalent to The us’s Were given Skill Season 16, France’s Were given Skill Season 15 and Penn and Teller: Idiot Us.

Biography

Léa Kyle used to be born and taken up in Bordeaux, France. Lea used to be keen about this artwork and turned into interested by all sorts of magic. In 2013, she found out her pastime against Fast Trade and it used to be a revelation for her.

She confirmed her talents on many prestigious platforms and gained many awards. Léa won global reputation from the American display Penn and Teller: Idiot Us. After this, she additionally confirmed his skill on The us’s Were given Skill 2021. The 4 judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell have been shocked seeing their efficiency they usually have been awarded with the Golden Buzzer.

Bio

Actual Title Léa Kyle Career Fast Trade Artist Date of Beginning 1996 Age (as in 2021) 25 Years Beginning Position Bordeaux, France Nationality French House The town Bordeaux, France Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Christian Cope with Las Angeles, California, United States

Training Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized School Now not Recognized Tutorial Qualification Graduate Energetic Years 2013-Provide Awards French Champion of Magic (2019)

Normal Magic Championship of France (Winner)

Target audience Award Championship of France (Winner)

The Villebarou Global Magic Pageant (Winner)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 50 Kg Determine Dimension 33-26-32 Eye Color Black Hair Color Blonde Spare time activities Travelling, Pictures, Style

Private Lifestyles

Léa Kyle is recently in dating with Florian Sainvet, an ex-contestant of The us’s Were given Skill Season 15.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Florian Sainvet (Magician)

Controversies None Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Details About Léa Kyle

Kyle is a Fast Trade Artist. Fast Trade is the artwork of fixing costumes in a fragment of a 2d.

stitching, she adopted a year-long coaching in Haute Couture in Bordeaux.

Léa Kyle used to be a contestant of France’s Were given Skill season 15.

Léa participated and received in her first magic contest throughout the Villebarou Global Pageant in 2018.

In 2019, she used to be decided on to take part within the French Magic Championships in Mandelieu L. a. Napoule.

Léa participated within the American TV display Penn and Teller: Idiot Us, broadcasted in August 2020. The display used to be filmed in Las Vegas.

She has participated in numerous displays equivalent to France’s Were given Unbelievable Skill and Penn and Teller: Idiot Us.

Kyle used to be venerated with Mandrake d’or 2020, which regarded as as Oscar of Magic.

In 2021, she participated in The us’s Were given Skill and grabbed Golden Buzzer within the audition.

When you have extra information about Léa Kyle. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable