Lea Michele’s Glee Co-Star Samantha Ware Claims Actress Made The Set Intolerable

There are casts of TV reveals that really feel like one huge joyful household and different reveals the place it’s clear persons are merely at work and don’t mesh as nicely on a private stage. A brand new remark from former Glee forged member Samantha Ware appears to point issues weren’t at all times copacetic on the set of the previous Fox collection and Ware appears to be blaming collection lead Lea Michele for bringing the drama on and off of set.