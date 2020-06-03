Lea Seydoux to Star in French Period Thriller ‘Celebration of Fools’ – Variety

Lea Seydoux, the French star of Wes Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” will headline “Celebration of Fools” (“Le Bal des Folles”), a high-profile interval drama-thriller to be directed by Arnaud des Pallières.

The feminine-driven film is produced by two of France’s greatest producers, Philippe Rousselet and Jonathan Blumental, on the Paris-based firm Prelude. The pair beforehand teamed on Michel Hazanavicius’s “The Misplaced Prince” with Omar Sy.

“Celebration of Fools,” which is the primary high-profile, big-budget mission to be introduced because the begin of the coronavirus disaster, is anticipated to start taking pictures on the finish of 2020 or early 2021.

Written for the display screen by Arnaud des Pallières and Christelle Berthevas, the movie is about through the Paris Carnival in 1893 and is predicated on true historic occasions and characters. It takes place on the Pitié Salpétrière psychological establishment for girls, which is rendered the epicenter of an elaborate ball the place politicians, artists and socialites all come collectively to partake in a raucous evening of festivities.

Seydoux will star as Fanni, one of 150 feminine sufferers who’ve been chosen from amongst 4,500 to participate in the ball due to their good conduct and appears. Nonetheless, because the evening unfolds, Fanni has only one objective in thoughts — to discover her mom among the many crowd and escape.

Rousselet mentioned the movie has been developed during the last two years. Des Pallières, whose credit embrace “Michael Kohlhaas,” was approached to carry an “auteur” dimension to the mission. Rousselet’s roster additionally contains Sian Heder’s “Coda,” the English-language remake of the French smash hit “La Famille Belier,” starring Emilia Jones, and an bold mini-series retelling the devastating fireplace that ripped by the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

In addition to “The French Dispatch, Seydoux, who’s repped by Gregory Weill at Adequat, will subsequent be seen in the upcoming James Bond function “No Time To Die,” directed by Cary Fukunaga, in addition to Ildikò Enyedi’s “The Story of My Spouse.”

One other movie set towards the identical historic backdrop of the Pitié Salpétrière psychiatric hospital, referred to as “The Mad Girls’s Ball” and directed by Melanie Laurent (“Gaveston”), is at the moment being developed by Alain Goldman’s Legende Movies. This movie, nonetheless, is predicated on Victoria Mas’s novel and has a distinct plot from Des Pallières’s upcoming film.