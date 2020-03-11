Lea Thompson to Direct ‘Sisters Before Misters’ for Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment has acquired the rights to “Sisters Before Misters,” an authentic female-led comedy screenplay written by Janine DiVita and Eric Holmes, and has connected Lea Thompson to direct.

Emerson Davis, Dolphin’s VP of growth and manufacturing, is dealing with the event of the undertaking and can oversee manufacturing.

The pic tells the story of struggling millennial, Isabel, an aspiring singer/songwriter, who presents to plan her disapproving, estranged sister Allison’s problematic marriage ceremony, regardless of having no expertise within the area however with the hope of bringing her household again collectively.

“Janine and Eric’s script is each a hilarious and heartwarming comedy concerning the energy of sisterhood, giving it a contemporary tackle the style,” mentioned Davis. “And, it’s a dream come true for Lea Thompson to lead this undertaking. Lea’s means as a director to connect the guts to her humorous bone, and her expertise because the mom of two daughters herself, makes her so good for this relatable, common comedy.”

Thompson’s characteristic directing debut was “The Yr of Spectacular Males,” which starred Zoey Deutch and Madelyn Deutch. She has additionally directed episodes of tv collection “Mother,” “Stargirl,” “Katy Keene” and “Younger Sheldon.”

“I used to be drawn to the unbelievable characters in Janine and Eric’s fantastic script, all of whom are robust, flawed and fascinating,” Thompson mentioned. “I need to inform tales like this, which might be trustworthy, humorous and female-centric. Tales I need to see. I imagine I’ve a singular perspective after my lengthy and diversified profession as a dancer, singer, actress, and director.”

Thompson is represented by Gersh and Gilbertson Entertainment. DiVita is represented by Nicolosi & Co. and The Boothe Group.