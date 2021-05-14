Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, made a giant announcement on Correspondents, made this remark in Corona disaster, know

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan: Within the Corona generation, Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has made a giant announcement for the state reporters by way of giving them nice aid. Doing it with integrity. CM mentioned that we’ve got noticed that many reporters have additionally been inflamed with Corona, whilst turning in the appropriate data to the general public, subsisting at the faith in their journalism and a few have even gave up the ghost unfortunately. We’re beaten by way of his accountability and we also are harm by way of what was once occurring all the way through the protection of the scoop on this dangerous segment. Additionally Learn – Corona Virus: Neither two yards nor no masks is essential, folks get corona unfastened after vaccination on this nation, know

The state govt will undergo the price of COVID19 remedy of reporters of print, digital & virtual media. We will be able to additionally undergo the price of their members of the family' COVID19 remedy: Madhya Pradesh Leader Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan percent.twitter.com/6VO8PCbJ2a
– ANI (@ANI) Would possibly 14, 2021

CM mentioned that every one media individuals of print, digital and virtual media of our state, who’re most well-liked or non-preferential, might not be left on their situation in the event that they and any member in their circle of relatives is affected by corona illness They’re going to be totally handled.

CM mentioned that this will likely permit the reporters to discharge their tasks correctly and for this we’re with them in order that we will be able to take away any in their issues. We’re with them on this tough time and for this reason we’ve got mentioned that every one media workforce will likely be supplied with the ability of higher remedy on the proper time by way of the state govt. This determination of Shivraj Singh Chauhan has been welcomed by way of MP reporters.