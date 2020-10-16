Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad gets corona virus, tweeted information

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has been infected with Corona virus and has isolated himself at his residence. He gave this information via Twitter on Friday. 71-year-old Azad said, “The investigation has confirmed my infection with the corona virus. I have isolated myself at home. People who have come in contact with me in the last few days follow the protocol. ” Also Read – Kovid-19 death rate in India is 1.52 percent, lowest since March 22: Ministry of Health

Anand Sharma, deputy leader of the Congress in the Rajya Sabha, expressed concern over Azad getting corona infected and wished him a speedy recovery. Before Azad, many senior Congress leaders have been hit by Kovid. Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, PL Punia, Tarun Gogoi, RPN Singh and some other party leaders have been infected with the Corona virus in the last few months. Also Read – Xi Jinping gets corona! People fleeing the stage on seeing the signs of COVID-19, panic spread everywhere

Not only this, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel and many other leaders of the ruling and opposition were also infected with this virus. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: 895 corona infected died in 24 hours, 63 thousand new cases were revealed

