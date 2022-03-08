“Leaders don’t behave like that”: Ruggeri’s harsh criticism of Benedetto for his statements about Almendra

The throes of controversy continue in Boca Juniors last week for Darío Benedetto’s harsh statements against Augustine Almondwho was separated from the squad and is training in the Reserve after a clash with the technical director, Sebastián Battaglia. A former Xeneize player with great experience is Oscar Ruggeri and this monday in ESPN F90 He referred to Pipa’s darts against the 22-year-old midfielder.

“Things happened on this campus that I think if they don’t solve it they take a lot (of coaches). It’s not normal what happened last week, Benedetto is not normal. Leaders don’t behave like that. You have very good leaders and very bad, negative leaders. That is not a way to be a leader, that takes a dressing room that makes ‘pin’ and all the dressing room for ‘there’. Today if Benedetto leaves for ‘there’, today, at least, there are five or six that go the other way”, said the Head.

The former world champion defender with the Argentine team in Mexico 1986 usually speaks when there is a locker room problem and always points out that short circuits should be fixed internally and not exposed in the media.

Pipa Benedetto was hard on Almendra (Instagram)

“It does not go out to say like that. First because the coach had already spoken and then closed (the issue). Meeting inside the locker room and if there is a messy boy, you have to try until the last minute to tidy him up. Then you have to go to the (Soccer) Council and say ‘Look, Riquelme, we did this, we got here; If they continue to leave this boy in here, a bad internal climate is going to arise, ”he added.

“Of that, you (for the journalists) do not have to find out. That is done internally. You can’t get tired of a partner. You have to insist because he is a partner. Now, if he already surpasses you, they have to put him in the hands of a professional, to see if they can recover him and, if not, get him out of here and you find out when they already sent him to Reserve. Because he is a shame because he is a very good player and what he is going through, ”he stressed.

Benedetto was the only one of the Boca Juniors players who referred to the behavior problems of Almendra, who would have disrespected Battaglia in practice on Monday, February 28. Also from Alan Varela, another who was punished, but to a lesser extent than his partner, in this case because he would not have arrived in optimal physical condition for a practice.

Agustín Almendra was separated from the squad and under the leadership of Battaglia it will not take place (REUTERS / Juan Mabromata)

“The leaders that I was taught don’t go out and talk like that. I listened to two or three, they told me how I had to behave and they didn’t go out in the press to tell. They are not leaders like that. There is another problem in the locker room because the leaders are not there. I like Izquierdoz when he comes out to speak, and why didn’t Izquierdoz come out? He is the one who spoke until now, but he did not speak now. Red, less”.

For Ruggeri, if Benedetto sought to support the DT with his testimonies, he did not do the right thing. “He supports the coach with his goals, not talking like that,” said the former coach. El Cabezón was not the only one who attacked Pipa the previous week, since they also did Cristian Traverso and caruso-lombardi. Instead, Alberto José Marcico supported Battaglia’s position.

Lastly, Ruggeri hinted that there could be influence of the different representatives on Almendra. “Who represented Almendra? The representative of Pipa. Who represents you today? Red’s representative,” he concluded.

