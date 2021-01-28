Leaders of the Gulf, Northeast and Los Zetas Cartel: these are the 10 most wanted criminals in Tamaulipas and Texas

The photographs of the bosses will be in spectacular on the road (Photo: Special)

Texas and Tamaulipas authorities updated their list of the ten priority objectives of the Security and Prosperity Campaign, “Wanted”, in which the ringleaders stand out Gulf Cartel, Northeast Cartel and The Zetas.

Everyone They are considered as generators of violence and belong to the criminal factions that operate on both the US and Mexican borders. Billboards, posters, flyers and videos of the top ten goals will be displayed in busy locations throughout the region.

Along with the images of the targets, there are two phone numbers that allow the public to provide anonymous leads to assist in the arrest of these individuals.

For this reason, the government of Tamaulipas and the Border Patrol of the Rio Grande Valley sector called on the population to report any suspicious activity of criminals in their communities at no cost to 800-863-9382 and message via WhatsApp at + 1-956-295-0887.

According to the statement, the most wanted on this list is Juan Gerardo Treviño Chávez, The Treviño Egg, head of the call Northeast Cartel and what is Los Zetas split. This capo is the nephew of the bloodthirsty and last leader of the cartel of the last letter, Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales, El Z-40.

The egg lead the Northeast Cartel already his armed arm, The Troop of Hell, with which he would maintain a fierce fight with another criminal leader of the entity, Evaristo Cruz Sánchez, aliases The cowboy, whose tentacles have also been identified in Mexico City. And who should be highlighted, It is no longer included in the top ten of the new list of this 2021, despite the fact that he did appear in 2019 and in Tamaulipas a reward of two million pesos is offered for data that lead to his arrest.

Second is Humberto Alejandro Uribe Mendoza, La Pawa, who serves as regional chief of the central area of ​​Tamaulipas and its operations extend to San Fernando. This leader is located as a member of Los Zetas.

They are also the friends Sánchez Rivera: Ernesto, El M22 and Hector, The M1 / ​​The Mimi, allegedly located in the municipality of Reynosa, since they would be members of The meters, a remnant of the Gulf Cartel.

Another wanted ringleader is Pablo Misael Ramos Lara, The Mezqui/Pantera 24, also linked to the historic Gulf Cartel. For this boss, the Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office offers a reward of two million 500 thousand pesos, as it would operate from Jiménez to Aldama.

Also included is the Morfín Morfín brothers: César, The little cousin and Álvaro Noe, El R-8; Who thatwould operate in the municipality of Camargo, the same for the Gulf Cartel, a faction that founded Juan García Ábrego in the mid 1980s.

In Matamoros would be the base of operations of José Martín Cárdenas García, El Chiwilly. This municipality is a stronghold of the Gulf Cartel and would be under the direction of someone who has a restaurant nickname, in addition to the fact that Los Obreros del Norte have dedicated a run to him and describe him as a pilot.

Another from the Gulf Cartel that operates in Reynosa is Carlos Roel Collazo, The Chuy Sierra. Unofficial versions had identified him with operations in San Fernando in 2019, as well as in an alleged alliance with The meters, out of Los Zetas.

Agustín Ordorica López is on the list since 2019, would be an active member of the Cartel del Noreste and its area of ​​influence would be in towns of Nuevo León, adjacent to Camargo, Miguel Alemán and other nearby municipalities in Tamaulipas.

The search program emerged in bilateral cooperation since 2018, by placing billboards on the busiest highways in the so-called Tamaulipeca small border and El Valle de Texas spanning from Brownsville to Rio Grande City. Ten priority targets have already been stopped since the beginning of the program.

“The ‘Wanted’ initiative was implemented to locate, disrupt, and displace members of criminal organizations that pose threats to the region and at the same time encourage the public to help remove criminals from our communities, ”the US authorities highlighted in the voice of the RGV sector patrol chief, Brian Hastings.

