Leadership in the attack and personality to resist the whistles of his public: Messi’s match in PSG’s victory against Bordeaux

The harassment of PSG fans against Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi and Neymar They had a special day in the Parc des Princes. It is that the forwards with a past in Barcelona were whistled and booed by their own fans during the match against Bordeaux in the French capital, after the painful elimination of the Champions League against him Real Madrid.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino he also received disapprovals, and the only one applauded was the scorer Kylian Mbappéwho seems to have defined his future towards the White House.

After the heavy defeat in the Santiago Bernabeu a tense atmosphere was expected in the stadium Princes Parkbut the whistles directed towards the Rosario star were surprising every time he touched the ball.

The questions in Princes Park they went down very early, when the players jumped onto the field for the previous warm-up and the capacity was covered in barely a third of the capacity. One of the moments of greatest exposure came when the announcer Michael Montana He named the members of the formation while the screens projected the image and number of each member. The loudness of the whistles for Messi and Neymar was the most resounding, followed by the disapproval of the DT Maurico Pochettino and the discomfort with the captain was also evident marquinhosthe Portuguese Danilo and the dutch Georginio Wajnaldum.

Mbappé's goal, PSG's most beloved striker

In any case, Leo He showed a great personality to lead the attack and manage the actions that concluded in the network. The goal of Mbappe that opened the scoring was followed by the conquest of Neymar, who tried to silence the constant claims with a good definition that was not even celebrated by the ultras.

Neymar's goal that was not celebrated by PSG supporters

in the plugin Leandro Paredes He turned the win into a win. Once again, the participation of Messi was key in the creation of both the former Bocaalthough it was not recognized by the public.

PSG's third goal was scored by Leandro Paredes

The flea once again had a day of great production, but the open wound left by the last presentation at the Santiago Bernabeu motivated the fans to annoy the Argentine. Without Gianluigi Donnarumma (He was on the substitute bench, because the starter was Keylor Navas), who was the main responsible for the elimination of the continental tournament, the supporters unloaded against the South Americans.

Even Messi He had at his feet the opportunity to silence the annoying fans who did not understand what it means to have the best player on the planet. After an extraordinary individual work, the former Barcelona crashed the post and fate made him retire without scoring. Another sign that generated his internal anger, which was exposed when he finished the game and went to the locker room with a gesture of disapproval.

The play in which the stick denied the cry to Rosario

Paris Saint Germain is leader of league 1 from France and are on their way to the title but it will be difficult to leave behind the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Today he scored, he won, but he didn’t like it.

