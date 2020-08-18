Leadership Training: 5 Key Qualities of a Good Boss

Are you worried that you’re not an effective or good boss? We can help you get where you want to be. Read on to learn about the qualities of a good boss!

Are you sometimes concerned that your leadership skills aren’t as effective as they could be? Being in a management position means that you need to have a wide range of personal qualities.

In this article, we will teach you the 5 key qualities of being a good boss. Make sure to maximize yours and your team’s potential today. Read on to find out more.

Be Consistent With Your Team

The one thing that all team members appreciate is that your behavior is consistent and they know your expectations. By having a regular pattern of working and how you respond to certain scenarios, means your team will trust in your judgment and won’t be thrown off-guard by any of your decisions.

It instills a level of fairness within your team and that everyone’s accountability is the same.

Mentor and Nurture Your Young Talent

When thinking about new and inexperienced team members, go out of your way to show them the ropes and develop their understanding of your industry. It will pay dividends in the long run as they will be able to grasp things much quicker and also feel valued in the company.

If you don’t have the capacity or time to do this yourself in a project management setting, have a look at bringing in project management mentors. They can mentor talent and project managers at any level to provide excellent mentorship.

Give Clear Feedback

When dealing with team members and how they are performing, it’s important to give good and direct feedback. This is to ensure that they are in no doubt about what they can be working on to improve.

Focus on their achievements and successes, but don’t be frightened to tell them when something isn’t working or needs to be improved. A lot of bosses can be frightened of upsetting their employees, however, if done in a sensitive way it can yield better results.

Care About Your Team on a Personal Level

Being a boss doesn’t mean that you should cut yourself off from your team members. Take an active interest to get to know your employee’s personal lives. Ask about their families and hobbies and celebrate milestones with them.

Show them that they are more than just an employee. Send cards and arrange things such as small gifts or birthday lunches to show your appreciation. An employee that feels valued on a personal level is usually a much happier one!

Take Their Perspectives Into Account

A great boss will lead their team, but will also take other opinions and perspectives on board and make a decision. This isn’t something that needs to happen every time, but you must listen to your team and respond appropriately to feedback on certain issues.

You will never have the solution to every problem. Ask your team and see what they suggest!

