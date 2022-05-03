League Cup: this is how the crosses are, those who fight for a place and all the goals of date 13

In the absence of a day, some teams bid for a place in the quarterfinals

After the four duels of the day on Monday, the table of positions of the League Cup was red hot and several casts will bid for the few tickets that remain vacancies to qualify for the quarterfinals.

In Zone 1, Racing, the leader, the only unbeaten team and the first classified in their group, could not play at home against Banfield. He rescued an agonizing draw in the Cylinder thanks to a bit of Nery Domínguez. The other that has its ticket is River Plate, who cleared up all kinds of doubts by thrashing Sarmiento 7-0 in Junín with the help of the Spider Álvarez, author of three goals. Tomás Pochettino, Enzo Fernández, Esequiel Barco and Santiago Simón also scored in the victory.

With this panorama, the others that today would be in the Final Phase are Newell’s (23) and Defense and Justice (22), thanks to the goal difference. However, three other teams can enter: Argentinos Juniors (22), Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata (21) and Sarmiento de Junín (21).

For Zone B, the pointer Estudiantes de La Plata continues at a steady pace in the competition. With an alternative line-up, they won 2-1 against Aldosivi from Mar del Plata, another of the teams bidding for a place. The one that also sealed their entry to the quarterfinals was Boca Juniors, who despite the criticism received in recent days, beat Barracas Central 2-0 with a double by Darío Benedetto.

The other two places today would be Tigre and Aldosivi, who have 20 units. However, Huracán keeps its chances intact after beating Rosario Central in the Tomas Adolfo Duco. Those from Parque Patricios have 18 points.

THE CROSSES AT THE MOMENT

• Racing vs. Aldosivi

• Boca Juniors vs. Newell’s

• Students of La Plata vs. Defense and Justice

• River Plate vs. Tigre

*The quarters will be played on the field of the best placed in the table. The semifinals and final will be in a neutral stadium.

POSITIONS TABLE

THE RESULTS OF DATE 13

Zone 1:

Newell’s 1-2 San Lorenzo

Board of Trustees 0-6 Gymnastics

Atletico Tucuman 3-0 Workshops

Racing 1-1 Banfield

Sarmiento 0-7 River Plate

Union 1-2 Defense and Justice

Platense 1-1 Argentines

Zone 2:

Students 2-1 Aldosivi

Velez 3-2 Tiger

Arsenal 2-0 Colon

Boca 2-0 Barracas Central

Lanus 1-0 Independent

Godoy Cruz 1-0 Central Cordoba of Santiago del Estero

Hurricane 2-1 Rosario Central

HOW DATE 14 IS PLAYED

ZONE 1

DOMINGO 08/05

A conf. Banfield-Atletico Tucuman

A conf. Workshops-Sarmiento

A conf. River Plate-Platense

A conf. Argentines-Union

A conf. Defense-Board of Trustees

A conf. Gimnasia-Newell’s

A conf. San Lorenzo-Racing

ZONE 2

DOMINGO 08/05

A conf. Central Córdoba-Lanús

A conf. Barracks-Godoy Cruz

A conf. Tigre-Boca Juniors

A conf. Colon-Velez

A conf. Aldosivi-Arsenal

A conf. Rosario Central-Students

A conf. Independent-Hurricane

