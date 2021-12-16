League of Legends breaks its viewer record in the 2021 world championship final

The last match of the tournament exceeded by more than 60% the maximum number of spectators that was achieved in 2020.

By Axel García / Updated 16 December 2021, 08:22 8 comments

Being crowned the best esports event at The Game Awards 2021 was not in vain, as Riot Games released several figures from its League of Legends world championship, Worlds 2021. The final between the DWG KIA and Edward Gaming teams is now the game most viewed in the history of the video game, achieving the record in the more than 10 years of existence of this popular MOBA.

The final aired on 34 platforms and in 18 different languagesThe world championship final reached the maximum number of 73.860.742 simultaneous viewers, surpassing by 60.33% the views of the final match in Worlds 2020. In addition, and with an advantage of 32.82% over the final of last year, the battle between DWG KIA and Edward Gaming had an average audience of minute of 30.604.255 viewers.

These figures were achieved thanks to the fact that the event was broadcast through 34 platforms, spread over 19 stations, in 18 different languages. Lee ” Scout ” Ye-chan, the center lane of Edward Gaming, received the OPPO MVP award for being the most outstanding player during the final, playing four different champions in the five games played during the last match of the tournament.

Now that Worlds 2021 has concluded, Riot Games has already set its sights on what lies ahead for 2022. The next world championship will return to America, with the Play-Ins phase taking place in Mexico. The group stages and quarter-finals will be played in New York, followed by the semi-finals in Canada. The final will be held in California, inside the stadium Chase Center.

Arcane, the Netflix series based on League of Legends, is also breaking records. In the portal IMDB, this production is already the original series of the streaming platform with the highest rating, and it also reached a score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

