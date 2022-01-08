League of Legends surprises with another shocking cinematic: details of the new season of LoL

Riot Games introduces Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, the first champion to join the popular MOBA in 2022.

The Season 2022 of the popular MOBA has already started and to present it, Riot Games has shown an impressive animated video that has not left anyone indifferent. This 2022 will be accompanied by numerous novelties for the game, among them, the incorporation of a new champion, Zeri, the Spark of Zaun, a powerful holster with electric powers.

As we anticipated yesterday, League of Legends will receive numerous changes this year, many of them already implemented during the preseason. The ranked season has already started including visual updates for different ranked levels. Players will be able to vote Shyvana, Nocturne, Tryndamere, Skarner or Kog’Maw update, with “Hell, Gothic and Celestial Light” themes.

We will also have missions to be unlocked daily between January 7 and 13, where we will have access to the following rewards:

Season 2022 Icon

1500 blue essences

Effigy Capsules

God of the Forge (Guardian of Season 2022)

‘The call’ emoticon

500 orange essences

Hextech chest + key

Champion shards of Ornn, Sejuani, Olaf, Volibear, Pantheon, Leona, Kai’Sa, Taliyah, and Rek’Sai.

On the themes of aspects, we will find the first of the year focused on the celebration of the Year of the Tiger with the porcelain skin line. Challenges will feature a new system and players will be able to see their progress rewarded in many ways, including ultra-rare collectibles. Mythic content will also be revamped with improved prestige skins and the use of mythical essences as a new currency, all accompanied by the update of the event passes.

Zeri, the Spark of Zaun

The new champion to join League of Legends will be “Zaun’s Spark”, a character that will use electricity to fight his way through his enemies at gunpoint. Zeri will arrive at the Rift with the version 12.2, on January 20 and will have skills that allow you to gain speed when you receive a shield, as well as when you damage an enemy shield or absorb its energy.

His basic attacks deal magic damage taking advantage of to charge his Portable Battery, with the maximum charge his next basic attack slows down and increases the damage. Zeri completes her battery of electrical skills sliding at close range while boosting his next shots, as well as being able to unleash a electricity nova that damages nearby enemies.

The new season of League of Legends only consolidates a success that has led it to win the award for best eSports game at The Game Awards 2021, while broke records spectators at the 2021 world championship final.

