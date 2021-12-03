League of Legends: Wild Rift receives new champions, items and more rewards in version 2.6

The update brings quite a few new skins, as well as a number of other different gifts.

By Axel García / Updated 2 December 2021, 08:31 9 comments

Wild Rift, the mobile version of the popular MOBA League of Legends, is going to receive one of its biggest updates since its launch. The patch 2.6 It will come with many changes that are intended to improve the community experience and obviously also introduce new champions and skins.

The patch will arrive with more than 15 new skinsKayle and Morgana, the sisters born from the Aspect of Justice, will be the stars of the patch. Through a special event, you can choose your favorite and get it for free. Secondly, Dr. World will be the first Wild Rift champion to receive a gameplay and visual update, now being virtually identical to its existing version on PC.

As to objects, the supports and defenders will be consented on this occasion. Although there are no specific details on the numerical values, we can expect something similar to the PC versions of the following items: Banshee’s Veil, Night’s Edge, Megadrive, and Ixtali Vessel.

If you live it in the qualifiers, you will like to know that, with the arrival of patch 2.6, you will begin to receive season points for each game you play, which will be assigned according to your performance. With the introduction of Ranked Coins, a new item that you can collect, you will have the option to purchase various rewards from the qualifying store.

Now, if you are only interested in aspects, this update will come with more than 15 brand new ones, including some from rank legendary. If you want to know all the details, do not hesitate to take a look at the official statement from Riot Games.

More about: League of Legends: Wild Rift and Riot Games.