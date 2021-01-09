League of Legends will receive a new champion this month and 140 new skins in 2021

If you are a regular player of League of Legends Rest assured: Riot Games will continue to strongly support the game throughout this year 2021. The developer has shared a lot of information about the eleventh season of the multiplayer game and, incidentally, has revealed a new – and dark – champion for the game .

This one is called Viego (also known as The Ruined King), and is a character whose sword and crown shine with an eerie ice blue haze. In addition, it has been announced that Viego will arrive in the game at the end of this month of January 2021. While you wait, you can watch the presentation trailer for the new season below.

As indicated from PCGamesN, the presentation has also revealed that Riot plans to release 140 new champion skins this year. This means that 20 more skins will arrive in 2021 than in 2020. And that also means that practically every champion in the game will receive new skins this year.

At the moment, it has been confirmed that the following legends will receive new skins: Fiddlesticks, Tahm Kench, Corki, Camille, Galio, Lulu, Nautilus, Wukong, Nunu, Sejuani, Rumble, Yuumi, Twitch, Vayne, Caitlyn and Blitzcrank. Throughout the year the rest will be announced.

On the other hand, in the 2021 roadmap, Riot Games has also revealed that players will have the opportunity to vote on the content they want to come to the game in the future. And apparently, we can even have a vote on issues such as modifying heroes.

And if you can’t get enough of League of Legends, Riot has also confirmed that new content is coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift (for mobile devices) this year. And the same with the Legends of Runeterra card game, with Teamfight Tactics or with future events related to the electronic sports sector.