Leah Remini Has Strong Reaction To Danny Masterson Getting Charged With Rape

Danny Masterson, a member of the Church of Scientology, has been below police investigation since 2017, when three girls publicly accused him of sexually assaulting them within the early 2000s. The allegations in opposition to the actor have been meant to be the main focus of an episode of Leah Remini’s A&E collection, Scientology and the Aftermath, however that episode was reportedly shelved. In mild of Masterson’s formal rape prices, although, Remini took to Twitter with a strong response to the information. Right here’s what she wrote: