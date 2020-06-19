Leah Remini Has Strong Reaction To Danny Masterson Getting Charged With Rape

Depart a Remark
That ‘70s Present and The Ranch alum Danny Masterson was formally charged with raping three girls this week. The investigations concerning the alleged sexual assaults began again in 2017, resulting in Masterson’s firing from Netflix, and have been ongoing. Following the latest information, Leah Remini had a powerful response to Danny Masterson going through prison prices.
Danny Masterson, a member of the Church of Scientology, has been below police investigation since 2017, when three girls publicly accused him of sexually assaulting them within the early 2000s. The allegations in opposition to the actor have been meant to be the main focus of an episode of Leah Remini’s A&E collection, Scientology and the Aftermath, however that episode was reportedly shelved. In mild of Masterson’s formal rape prices, although, Remini took to Twitter with a strong response to the information. Right here’s what she wrote:
Lastly, victims are being heard in the case of Scientology! Reward the lord! That is just the start Scientology, your days of getting away with it’s coming to an finish! #justice #scientologytheaftermath
Leah Remini did find yourself masking the rape allegations in opposition to Danny Masterson within the two-hour collection finale of Scientology and the Aftermath, which aired again in August 2019. Remini, a former Scientologist, sat down and interviewed two of the three girls who accused Masterson of sexual assault.
Final yr, Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology have been sued by those self same three girls, who claimed they’d been focused by the Church of Scientology by way of stalking and intimidation strategies after having reported Masterson to the Los Angeles Police Division in 2016 and 2017. In that very same vein, Leah Remini alleged that the Church of Scientology despatched lots of of hateful letters to A&E advertisers, reportedly so the community would pull the episode interviewing the sexual assault accusers.
After the allegations initially went public, Danny Masterson was in the end fired from Netflix’s The Ranch in December 2017, months after the allegations got here to mild. Masterson’s character was written off the present in brutal vogue, and his character was changed with one performed by Dax Shepard.
Based on the Los Angeles County District Lawyer’s Workplace, the rape prices in opposition to Masterson came about by “power or concern,” whereas all the alleged sexual assaults occurred inside his house. If Masterson is convicted of all three instances, he may very well be going through as much as 45 years in jail. The actor, who was launched after posting a $3.Three million bail, presently has his arraignment scheduled for September.
Leah Remini has lengthy held sturdy opinions concerning the Church of Scientology. Since leaving the faith years in the past, Remini has brazenly mentioned her experiences inside the church. Whereas she hasn’t been the one ex-member to talk out over time, Remini has been essentially the most vocal, giving interviews that led to the aforementioned Emmy-winning docu-series on A&E. You may take a look at her tweet beneath.
It may be some time earlier than there’s any extra info concerning Danny Masterson’s prices, in addition to how his case will transfer ahead. As all the time, keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates.
Add Comment