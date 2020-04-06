Leaked Asuraguru Full Movie Download | Review | Tamil Movie Download

Tamil Movie Download

Asuraguru Movie Review: Asuraguru is the most recent to hitch the itemizing of heist thrillers in Kollywood. Nonetheless the film lacks the required components one expects from movies which belong to the model.

Shakti (Vikram Prabhu) is a tech-savvy thief and his frequent actions protect cops at their toes. Manickavasagam (Subbaraju), a senior cop, takes up the situations involving Shakti. Within the meantime, Jamaludheen (Nagineedu), a notorious authorized, approaches a detective firm to trace huge sum of cash he misplaced in a theft. The corporate assigns the case to Diya (Mahima Nambiar), who’s linked to Shakti by the use of a mutual pal. How Shakti and Jamaludheen are nabbed by cops varieties the rest of the story.

Sadly, the scarcity of a pretty screenplay and beneath par making are evident after a few minutes into the film. There are a variety of scenes which lack conviction and attention-grabbing performances. The logic goes for a toss in fairly a number of scenes and we lose curiosity inside the proceedings just about halfway by the use of the movie. The female lead, essayed by Mahima Nambiar, reveals promise to begin with, nevertheless is let down as time progresses. Yogi Babu’s frequent antics, too, don’t help the film. The backstory for the protagonist’s obsession with money is absurd, to say the least.

Director: A. Rajdeep

Stars: Yogi Babu, Manobala, Mahima Nambiar

Written: Kabilan Vairamuthu, Chandru Manickavasagam

Solid: Nagineedu, Subbaraju, Elango Kumaravel, Manobala, Jagan, Yogi Babu, Mahima Nambiar, Vikram Prabhu

Genres: Motion

Nation: India

Language: Tamil

Launch Date: 13 March 2020

Runtime: 120 min

